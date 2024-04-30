Justin and Hailey Bieber. Picture / Instagram @justinebieber

Hailey Bieber has seemingly shut down any need for concern after her husband, Justin Bieber, shared photos of himself crying on social media.

Taken as selfies, the two photos were snapped from a close-up angle with two streams of tears visibly running out of his eyes. Justin also appeared to be quite upset and red-faced, and the photos hinted the singer had become emotional over something important.

Justin Bieber has sparked concern among fans by sharing photos of himself crying on Instagram. Photos / @justinbieber

Justin had his followers worried about his mental health after he posted the emotional pictures on Instagram. However, his wife appears to have cleared up any rumours surrounding a potential marriage split by commenting: “A pretty crier.”

Justin also seemed to do his own damage control, posting another slew of pictures that showed him grinning, hanging with friends and spending time on the beach.

The concerning photos came after months of speculation surrounding the couple, who wed back in 2018. Rumours suggested that the Biebers were facing marriage problems after Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, asked for prayers for his daughter and son-in-law on social media.

However, just a week later, Hailey seemingly put out any split concerns by posting a sweet birthday tribute to her hubby for his 30th birthday.

“Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are,” Hailey wrote in the Instagram caption. “Happy Birthday to you … love of my life, for life.”

The former model also slammed the “false” theories about her relationship that were going viral on TikTok, adding that they were “100% wrong”.

“Made out of thin air … come from the land of delusion,” Hailey shared. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

An insider told People magazine at the beginning of April - before they were seen packing on the PDA at Coachella - that the couple are “doing really well”.

“There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever,” the source told the publication. “They are very, very happy.”