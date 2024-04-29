Justin Bieber has sparked concern among fans by sharing photos of himself crying on Instagram, with many pointing to his marriage as a possible cause. Photos / Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has shared a photo that shows the pop star crying on social media with his wife Hailey Bieber absent, sparking worry among fans that the singer and his wife’s relationship is on the rocks.

Justin, 30, posted a collection of photos on Instagram with no caption on Sunday (NZ time).

Within the carousel post, the star shared several unconnected photos for his followers as part of a random photo dump.

But while the first few photos unassumingly showed Justin performing on stage, the singer caught his fans by surprise with the seventh and eighth photos showing the Never Say Never hitmaker with tears streaming from his eyes.

Taken as selfies, the two photos were snapped from a close-up angle with two streams of tears visibly running out of his eyes. Justin also appeared to be quite upset and red-faced, and the photos hinted the singer had become emotional over something important.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Justin’s wife, Hailey, did not feature in the post. However, the model, 27, did comment that her husband is “a pretty crier”.

Most fans in the comments questioned the photos of Justin crying and his wife’s subtle comment, with one user asking the singer: “Are you okay bro?”

“Is it a sign?” commented another person on the post, seemingly referring to rumours swirling recently that the celebrity couple have parted ways.

“I think he and Hailey might be in a bit of a crisis,” said a third person, while another user wrote: “Justin, what happened? why are you crying?”

Speculation that the Biebers have split has been rampant recently after Hailey reposted a photo on Instagram that asked fans to pray for the couple.

The repost — a video of Justin performing the Christian song I Will Sing of Your Love Forever originally posted by Victor Banks — included the caption: “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw them closer to the Lord.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been married since September 2018. Photo / Getty Images

The ambiguous post left fans confused and sparked rumours the couple’s marriage was on the rocks.

Hailey previously addressed divorce rumours in March last year when similar rumours arose, heading to Instagram to say: “Just FYI, the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong.”

Hailey refuted the rumours and said they are “made out of thin air” and “come from the land of delusion”. Although she acknowledged it “may be fun feeding into these stories”, she made it clear “they’re always false”.



