Hailey Bieber has opened up about having perioral dermatitis - an inflammatory skin condition - in a video posted to TikTok, sharing her tips on how to soothe your skin during a flare-up. Photo / FilmMagic

Hailey Bieber has opened up about living with perioral dermatitis and shared tips for what she uses while having a flare-up, explaining how she knows “a lot of other people” who are impacted by the condition.

The American model and businesswoman, 27, posted a video to TikTok where she unpacked what it’s like living with perioral dermatitis, an inflammatory skin condition that she said resembles “acne or rosacea” with “tiny red bumps that form on the lower half of the face” as a result.

According to Healthline, perioral dermatitis is an “inflammatory rash” around one’s mouth that can “spread up to your nose” and “even your eyes” in extreme cases. Women are more likely to develop the condition than men, while age, use of steroid creams and cosmetics, hormone balances, and exposure to allergens or irritants are also risk factors.

The Cleveland Clinic states that “women between 25 and 45 who use topical steroids, face creams and more” are most at risk.

“This is something that I have had since I was about 19 or 20,” Bieber explained in the TikTok video. “And I know a lot of other people deal with it and struggle with it as well. I’m having a pretty bad flare-up right now so I wanted to share what I use when I have a flare-up.”

Hailey Bieber revealed that she's been dealing with perioral dermatitis since she was "about 19 or 20". Photo / Getty Images

Bieber proceeded to show fans a close-up look at her skin, focusing on the spots from the flare-up.

The Rhode founder explained what she applies to her skin whenever she has a flare-up, recommending her prescription Azelaic Acid cream as something that “really helps” soothe her inflamed skin.

“And in the day time, I use something called Clindamycin, which is also a prescription you can get from a dermatologist,” she said. As it is an antibiotic, it works to “stop the growth of bacteria on the skin.”

Bieber also promoted the use of her brand Rhode’s Glazing milk as a “super gentle” product that helps “calm the skin” and recommended applying SPF sunscreen throughout the day.

The next morning, Bieber compared how her skin looked after sleeping with the products on, highlighting that it was “a lot less irritated.”

“Perioral Dermatitis! Let’s talk about it,” Bieber wrote in a caption for the video.

Fans were quick to thank Bieber for opening up about her condition and experiences dealing with it.

“This is what I love about her she doesn’t just say she uses Rhode most celebrities just rub their brand in our face,” one fan said.

“It’s so weird seeing someone like Hailey Bieber also using clindamycin. Nobody talks about it but it’s a life changer,” another person wrote on her post.

Bieber opened up about her perioral dermatitis in 2022 after she posted an Instagram story that explained she’s been living with it “for a few years”, reported Byrdie.

“It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth or sometimes around and under my eyes. Some things I noticed trigger it: trying a new product, a product that’s too harsh, weather, masks, sometimes certain SPF,” the model wrote.

Bieber hasn’t been one to shy away from discussing details about previous health issues. In 2022, the model revealed she had been diagnosed with a heart condition called patent foramen ovale after she was rushed to hospital with stroke-like symptoms.