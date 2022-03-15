Hailey Bieber was rushed to hospital with a blood clot near her brain. Photo / Getty Images

Justin Bieber "can barely sleep" at night after seeing his wife Hailey hospitalised with stroke-like symptoms last week.

The model, 25, was rushed to hospital after suffering symptoms from a blood clot to her brain, reports the New York Post.

She has since made a full recovery, but now a source has revealed to People that her husband is struggling to sleep and "stays up watching her as she rests".

"Justin was crying, because you don't expect your young wife to have symptoms that resemble a stroke," the source said.

"Justin texted everyone he knew and asked everyone to pray for her, and he never left her side.

"He was saying that he can't lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available."

The source added that he "would've done anything to help her".

"Justin is probably more traumatised than Hailey. Now that she's okay he's going to keep an eye on her and help her however he can. It shook him up," they said.

Hailey was taken to hospital after a "medical emergency" reportedly began to affect her movements.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," she shared on Instagram.

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she continued.

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

She added, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

The pair have been married for three years, tying the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.