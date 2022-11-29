‘Not a baby’: Hailey Bieber gives emotional health update

Hailey Bieber has taken to Instagram with an emotional health update. Photo / Getty Images

The Biebers have suffered multiple health scares this year and now Hailey Bieber has shared yet another painful update on social media.

Taking to Instagram the model – who suffered stroke-like symptoms in April – revealed she has a painful ovarian cyst.

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” she said adding, “I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.”

The 26-year-old posted a photo of herself where she lifted up her top to reveal her bloated stomach and clearly told fans it was not a baby announcement.

Continuing on with her health update she said, “It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and cramps and emotional. Anyways…I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”

The model who has been married to Justin Bieber for four years made headlines earlier this year when it was revealed she had to be rushed to hospital with stroke like symptoms which later led to the discovery of a heart condition.

E! News reported the star underwent a medical procedure to close the hole in her heart and the model said after the surgery she was “recovering well”.

Husband Justin Bieber has had to take a break from his world tour and postpone many of the remaining shows – including his New Zealand show – as he focuses on his health.

The pop star was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome this year which causes facial paralysis affecting the nerves in his ear and face.

In a video posted on Instagram posted in June, the singer said: “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move.”

“This is pretty serious, as you can see,” Bieber said.

“I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body is telling me I have to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent so that I can do what I was born to do.”