Hailey Bieber reveals she almost left husband Justin in tell-all interview

Model Hailey Bieber opens up about marriage struggles with husband Justin Bieber in latest interview. Photo / Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin has admitted marriage struggles with husband Justin Bieber on a new episode of the podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith.

The 24-year-old model admitted that at one of her lowest points it was her mother who encouraged her to work on the relationship.

"I remember I called her a few different times, one particular time when we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, I was crying, and I was like, 'I just can't do it. There's no way that I'm going to be able to do this if it's going to be like this forever'," Baldwin reminisced.

"And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, 'It's going to pass, and you're going to be fine and he's going to be healthy and we're here for you'," the model continued. "And I do feel like we just had a lot of support. I feel like if I didn't have support, it would've been 10 times harder, and it was already the hardest thing in my life at the time."

Earlier this year, Bieber opened up about his personal battles, telling style magazine GQ that during their first year of marriage he felt like he was walking "on eggshells".

"There was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust," the Baby singer said. "There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared'."

Bieber and his singing talents were discovered at a very young age. He battled with the impact of overnight fame, including his use of "pretty heavy drugs" and experiencing continuous depression and anxiety.

In January this year, seven years on from being arrested in Miami over unlawful driving charges, the Ghost singer addressed the period in his life, saying: "I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at God ... I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami. All this to say God has brought me a long way."

Baldwin stated on the podcast she was aware of Bieber's struggles and it never deterred her from being with him.

"I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him," she said.

She later clarified, "I just wouldn't do that to him. Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I'm not that type of person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be."

The model said her husband was dealing with Lyme disease complications at the beginning of their marriage.

In March last year she told Elle magazine: "It was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn't know why."

But she said their faith always kept them together.

"Being able to share that with each other – to have that bond of faith and spirituality – is so [critical] for us," Baldwin told Elle. "Following Jesus together, being a part of the church community together. It's everything."

She confessed in her YouTube series A Conversation With, "If we didn't have [faith] we wouldn't even be here. We wouldn't even be together."

The pair have been married for three years after saying "I do" on September 30, 2018.