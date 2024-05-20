The Chaser Shaun Wallace, aka the 'Dark Destroyer'.

Do you think you have what it takes to beat one of the world’s top quiz players? Test your general knowledge against The Chase star Shaun Wallace when he returns to Aotearoa in July.

Shaun Wallace - one of the six “Chasers” from the hit British television quiz show The Chase - has announced a partnership with Sky’s trivia and quiz company Believe It Or Not (Bion) to deliver a series of charity events throughout Aotearoa.

Wallace is keen to share his love for New Zealand once more. He first travelled to New Zealand in 2019 to host the Sky New Zealand Pub Quiz Championship.

His most recent announcement comes on the back of yet another successful visit last year, when the barrister, part-time lecturer and TV personality raised $80,000 for local charities from Kiwis looking for the ultimate quiz night out.

Bion is a Sky-owned trivia and quiz company that operates as Aotearoa’s largest provider of pub quizzes, trivia and quiz nights for charity and corporate companies.

Together, Wallace and Bion will be hosting an event called An Evening with Shaun Wallace. So far, Queenstown, Dunedin, New Plymouth, Hamilton, and Kerikeri have been confirmed to hold events.

One hundred per cent of the profits made from these events will be donated to local charity organisations chosen by the wider region.

Chosen charities include The Louise David Charitable Trust, I am Hope, Gumboot Friday and Hospice Mid Northland.

Shaun Wallace sold out his toitoi fundraiser quiz event last year within weeks of tickets going on sale. Photo / Paul Taylor

Brendan Lochead, the founder of Bion, said in a statement about Wallace’s visit: “Shaun loves New Zealand, loves quizzing, loves raising money for charity, and also loves the All Blacks! It’s no coincidence that he will be here for the two tests supporting the boys in black against his home country, England. Shaun will be at both test matches, in Auckland and Dunedin.”

An Evening with Shaun Wallace events:

Friday 5 July – Memorial Hall, Queenstown

Sunday 7 July – Town Hall, Dunedin

Monday 8 July – Plymouth International, New Plymouth

Wednesday 10 July – Sky City, Hamilton

Friday 12 July – Turner Centre, Kerikeri

Further details of the event can be found at believeitornot.co.nz