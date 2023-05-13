The Chase star Shaun Wallace, aka The Dark Destroyer, whose favourite rugby team is the All Blacks, will be in Hastings next month. Photo / NZME

There’s no denying that Kiwis love the thrill of The Chase, from host Bradley Walsh’s on-stage banter to the smug feeling we get from guessing the right answer.

Whether it was always on the TV at your parents’ house before dinner or you’re like me and it was required viewing with your flatmates, the British game show has been a staple in New Zealand households for years.

So Kiwi fans will be thrilled to know that one of the Chasers, The Dark Destroyer himself, is heading to Aotearoa later this month.

The Chaser Shaun Wallace is a force to be reckoned with, but even he has to practice his trivia skills for hours each day. Photo / Supplied

It’s not the first time Shaun Wallace has visited New Zealand - he travelled here in 2019 to host the Sky New Zealand Pub Quiz Championship, run by Believe It Or Not Quiz Events.

This year, Believe It Or Not has enlisted Wallace once again to test Kiwis’ trivia skills in a series of charity events, including a stop in the Hawke’s Bay to raise funds for cyclone relief.

“I love New Zealand, it’s a country I have great affection for,” Wallace, a diehard All Blacks fan, tells the Herald.

“When I heard about the cyclone in February, it gave me a good opportunity to head back to your shores to see if I could help in any way, as I’d been prevented from doing so due to Covid for a few years.”

Asked why Kiwis love watching The Chase so much, Wallace humbly puts it down to the skills of the show’s host.

“They love the show because of the host Bradley,” he says, adding it’s also down to “the personality of the Chasers, and it’s a great way for people to improve their knowledge at tea time.”

What we see on TV is usually a seamless operation as the Chasers - as well as the contestants - answer obscure trivia questions at lightning speed. But what you might not know is that they do get the chance to rehearse, as Wallace reveals.

“Prior to any of the Chasers going on set, the Chase production team put us through our paces to warm us up by asking 20 minutes of quiz questions,” he shares.

Asked why he loves visiting New Zealand, Wallace says it’s not just the warm welcome he gets from Kiwi fans or the “amazing scenery” - he loves going head to head with Kiwi trivia buffs.

“They’ve beaten me on more than one occasion,” he admits.

“I most definitely rate New Zealanders as well above average in terms of their knowledge on the world quizzing stage.”

The trip also marks a special milestone for Wallace, who will celebrate his 63rd birthday in New Zealand. So how does he plan to celebrate? He’s heard one of the quiz events will be themed around the number 63, he says.

You might also spot him sipping wine on Waiheke or in the stands at Eden Park.

“We’re also tossing about some ideas like hopping on a ferry to explore Auckland or going along to a rugby game.”

Wallace has some sage advice for those planning to head along to any of the quiz events to pit their skills against him.

“I always say practice makes perfect,” he says.

“I spend about two hours a day revising myself. The one piece of advice I would give is that I learn more from the questions I get wrong, not what I get right.”

Tickets for the events are on sale now.

An Evening with Shaun Wallace

Wednesday May 31 - Grand Hall, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday June 3 - Toi Toi Events Centre, Hawke’s Bay

Sunday June 4 - Mac’s Brew Bar, Wellington

Tuesday June 6 - Stadium Southland, Invercargill (sold out)

Thursday June 8 - Hiwa i te Rangi, Kaiapoi







