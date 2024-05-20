This week's list features a new season of Snackmasters, a new country music doco and Jennifer Lopez saving the world. Photo / The Spinoff

This week's list features a new season of Snackmasters, a new country music doco and Jennifer Lopez saving the world. Photo / The Spinoff

Originally published by The Spinoff.

We round up everything coming to streaming services this week, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, ThreeNow, Neon and TVNZ+.

If you love feral robots: Atlas (Netflix, May 24)

Look, if you thought This is Me…Now: A Love Story was Jennifer Lopez at her most intense, then prepare yourself. Netflix’s new film Atlas sees Lopez play Atlas Shepherd, a “brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence”. Atlas meets a renegade robot (with whom she shares “a mysterious past” – the mind boggles) and with humanity’s future resting entirely in her hands (may the robots save us all), JLo has to trust the very technology she’s always been so suspicious of. Based on a true story, I believe.

If you love Selling Sunset: Buying London (Netflix, May 22)

With the huge success of shows like Selling Sunset and Buying Beverly Hills, it was only a matter of time before Netflix’s glitzy real estate reality format travelled across the Atlantic. Buying London is a glossy series that follows the personal lives of a group of high-end London real estate agents, as they try to sell a variety of fancy multi-million dollar properties. Think Made in Chelsea meets Location, Location, Location, but with a lot more snazzy marble bathtubs.

If you love snacks: Snackmasters (TVNZ+, May 23)

Kim Crossman and Tom Sainsbury present Snackmasters NZ. Photo / The Spinoff, TVNZ

It’s the return of the series that pulls back the cheese curtain and reveals the hidden truths about your favourite snacks. Hosts Tom Sainsbury and Kimberly Crossman are back to challenge New Zealand chefs to deconstruct some iconic treats – this season includes Wattie’s Baked Beans, Burger Rings and Arnott’s Iced Animals – and recreate them as close to the original as possible. Guest chefs this season include Peter Gordon, Gareth Stewart and Jess Daniell. FYI: don’t watch this while you’re hungry.

If you love a heartfelt British comedy-drama: Trying (Apple TV+, May 22)

Rafe Spall, Esther Smith and Imelda Staunton star in this warm and charming British comedy about 30-somethings Jason and Nicki and their journey to adoption and parenthood. The fourth season hits Apple TV+ this week, but it’s worth starting at season one to see just how Jason and Nicki tackle the absurdities of the adoption process, which are often complicated by their quirky families and colleagues. There’s plenty of humour here, but also lots of compassion and heart about the challenges of infertility and adoption.

If you love a little bit of country: Call Me Country: Beyonce & Nashville’s Renaissance (Neon, May 15)

Hot on the heels of Beyonce’s record-breaking country album, documentary Call Me Country explores the history of country music in America. Featuring a variety of musicians and experts, the documentary highlights how artists like Beyonce and Lil Nas X are challenging the country music genre, and delves into the long and established history of black musicians in Nashville.

The Rest

Netflix

Princess Power (May 20)

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy (May 21)

4 Kings II (May 21)

I am not Big Bird (May 21)

Buying London (May 22)

Toughest Forces on Earth (May 22)

A Clean Sweep (May 23)

Tires (May 23)

Illusions for Sale (May 23)

Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (May 23)

Ice Age 5: Collision Course (May 23)

Ladies Man (May 23)

The Way of the Lone Wolf (May 23)

Jurassic World Chaos Theory (May 24)

Mulligan (May 24)

Old Henry (May 24)

Seven Orifices (May 24)

Felony (May 24)

Mulligan: Part 2 (May 24)

My Onigirl (May 24)

Atlas (Starring JLo) (May 24)

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (May 25)

Bros (May 25)

TVNZ+

The Rookie S2 (May 20)

Border Security (May 20)

Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure (May 22)

American Sniper (May 22)

The Imitation Game (May 22)

Silver Linings Playbook (May 22)

Snackmasters NZ S2 (May 23)

Fire Country (May 23)

Evil (May 23)

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-Kun (May 24)

86 Eighty-Six (May 24)

Assassination Classroom (May 24)

Black Clover (May 24)

Dr. Stone (May 24)

The Duke of Death and His Maid (May 24)

Haikyu!! (May 24)

I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level (May 24)

Konosuba – God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! (May 24)

Mob Psycho 100 (May 24)

The Quintessential Quintuplets (May 24)

The Rising of the Shield Hero (May 24)

Belushi (May 25)

ThreeNow

Timeless S1-2 (May 23)

Selena and Restaurant (May 24)

Gaga Chromatica Ball (May 26)

Neon

Mr Mayor S1 and S2 (May 21)

Jett (May 23)

Great Photo Lovely Life (May 21)

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (May 22)

Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team (May 22)

Tamara Drewe (May 23)

Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House (May 24)

Call Me Country: Beyonce & Nashville’s Renaissance (May 25)

The Quick and the Dead (May 26)

Prime Video

The Time Traveller’s Wife (May 21)

The Test S3 (May 24)

The Blue Angels (May 24)

Disney+

The Kardashians S5 (May 23)

The Beach Boys (May 24)

Apple TV+

Trying S4 (May 22)

AMC+

Off Script with the Hollywood Reporter (May 24)