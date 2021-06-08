Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest FromCelebration cakes

Crepe cake
Recipes

Crepe cake

Quick Read

Crêpes or thin pancakes are stacked together with whipped cream and lemon curd

Beet and berry spice cake
Recipes

Beet and berry spice cake

2 minutes to read

This recipe was created to match the Red Peak flag design in the 2016 New Zealand Flag ...

Pear and pecan gateau
Recipes

Pear and pecan gateau

2 minutes to read

Some of the oldies are still goodies but it’s always fun to experiment with the new

Blueberry polenta cake
Recipes

Blueberry polenta cake

2 minutes to read

This rich, buttery cake, which can double as a dessert served with thick yoghurt, ...

Boston cream pie
Recipes

Boston cream pie

3 minutes to read

The Boston cream pie is actually a cake comprising two sponge discs filled with ...

Blueberry jam layer cake
Recipes

Blueberry jam layer cake

2 minutes to read

Make the cake the day before and store in an airtight container, then just layer it up ...

Red velvet cake
Recipes

Red velvet cake

2 minutes to read

Although it is quite simple, this cake is a best seller at Honeytrap on ...