AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Latest FromCelebration cakes
The recipe for this cake comes from Cafe O in Nadi, Fiji
Gateau Creusois, like many French cakes, is found only in Creuse, its region of origin
This recipe is by Andrew and Julia Clarke from Victoria Street Bistro (Hamilton), ...
This recipe was created to match the Red Peak flag design in the 2016 New Zealand Flag ...
This recipe was created to match the Silver Fern flag design in the 2016 New Zealand ...
Victoria from Love Cake offers this allergy friendly cake that is guaranteed to find ...
If you haven’t yet made a dairy-free cheesecake then this is a great place to start
Some of the oldies are still goodies but it’s always fun to experiment with the new
There was absolutely no question that Bonnie Sumner's recipe was the winner of our ...
This cake is a version of a baked cheesecake
This rich, buttery cake, which can double as a dessert served with thick yoghurt, ...
This is a great cake that works well with different fruit
This cake will impress
This recipe has been supplied by Cake & Co - a new bakery and coffee shop in ...
This is a great celebration cake because it’s so simple
If you were thinking the popularity of the gluten-free diet might be waning, think again
The cake base can be made a few days in advance, once cool wrap the cake with plastic ...
A cake is the perfect dessert for a casual long lunch and this one is particularly ...
This "cheesecake'’ is in inverted commas because it contains no cheese or dairy
Karla Goodwin from Bluebells Cakery in Auckland creates a Griffins cake recipe to ...
The Boston cream pie is actually a cake comprising two sponge discs filled with ...
A New York cheesecake is creamy, smooth, rich, dense, and with the addition of white ...
A moist dense cake that keeps well in an airtight cake tin
This is a stunner of a dessert and the base is gluten-free
Make the cake the day before and store in an airtight container, then just layer it up ...
Although it is quite simple, this cake is a best seller at Honeytrap on ...
Three bowls are all it takes to whip up this rich fudgy cake –then simply layer ...
This recipe can be halved