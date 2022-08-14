The Caker Jordan Rondel's apple maple crumble cake

Ingredients
Crumble topping
|½ cup
|oats
|½ cup
|white flour
|½ cup
|brown sugar
|¼ cup
|flaked almonds
|¼ tsp
|baking powder
|½ tsp
|cinnamon
|¼ tsp
|salt
|¼ cup
|melted butter
Cake
|150g
|salted butter, room temperature
|150g
|caster sugar
|3
|free range eggs, room temperature
|1 tsp
|vanilla extract
|125g
|plain flour
|75g
|almond flour
|2 tsp
|baking powder
|2 tsp
|ground cinnamon
|140g
|plain, unsweetened yoghurt at room temperature
|1½ cups
|chopped green apple (1cm cubes)
Maple icing
|150g
|butter, softened
|250g
|icing sugar
|100g
|cream cheese
|2 tsp
|maple extract (substitute ¼ cup pure maple syrup)
Assembly and decorations
Cake layers
Maple icing
Spray roses
Freeze-dried apple bits
Crumble topping
Directions
- For the crumble topping: Preheat oven to 170c fan bake.
- Combine all ingredients apart from the butter in a large bowl, once combined stir in the melted butter until well incorporated.
- Crumble mixture onto a lined baking tray and bake for 15 minutes or until golden and crisp. Allow to cool fully at room temperature.
- For the cake: Reduce the oven to 162c fan bake. Line 2x 9" cake pans with baking paper circles.
- To make the cake, in the bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter, sugar until pale, light and fluffy. Leave the mixer going for at least 3 minutes at high speed!
- Crack eggs into a clear jug and check for shell before beating the eggs one by one into the butter mixture along with the vanilla.
- Gradually fold in the almond flour, flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt and mix until just combined. Finally fold through the yoghurt.
- Scrape the batter into your cake pans and spread out to the sides. Evenly dot in your chopped apple chunks.
- Bake for approximately 20-30 minutes. The cake is ready when golden in colour, springy to the touch, and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
- Allow the cake to cool for around 10 minutes in the pans before turning out onto a cooling rack.
- For the maple icing: In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the butter by itself until smooth.
- Add the powdered sugar and beat on high until seriously light and fluffy. Leave the mixer going for at least 3 minutes at high speed!
- Gradually add the cream cheese. Do not overdo this step.
- Finally fold in your maple extract, add more at your own taste.
- To assemble and decorate: Once the cakes are completely cool, transfer one layer to your serving plate and ice this layer with a pallet knife. Cover with half of the crumble and press down into the icing.
- Carefully place the other layer on top of your iced layer.
- Neatly ice the top of the cake and sprinkle over the other half of your crumble topping. Decorate with spray roses and freeze-dried apple bits, placing them wherever your hand guides you.
- Serve at room temperature. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.