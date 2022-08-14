The Caker Jordan Rondel's apple maple crumble cake

For the cake: Reduce the oven to 162c fan bake. Line 2x 9" cake pans with baking paper circles.

To make the cake, in the bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter, sugar until pale, light and fluffy. Leave the mixer going for at least 3 minutes at high speed!

Crack eggs into a clear jug and check for shell before beating the eggs one by one into the butter mixture along with the vanilla.

Gradually fold in the almond flour, flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt and mix until just combined. Finally fold through the yoghurt.

Scrape the batter into your cake pans and spread out to the sides. Evenly dot in your chopped apple chunks.

Bake for approximately 20-30 minutes. The cake is ready when golden in colour, springy to the touch, and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.