New York cheesecake with cinnamon cream

Vanessa Lewis

I've been cooking this for years. Baked cheesecakes are decadent and delicious. If you have time, when the cheesecake is cooked, turn off the oven and leave it in there until it's completely cool. This will prevent the cake from sinking in the middle and cracking. My chocolate Kahlua cake. is also good for sweet treat occasions.

Ingredients

1 packet Plain sweet biscuits 125 g Butter, melted 1 tsp Cinnamon 600 g Cream cheese (Main) ¾ cup Sugar 3 Eggs 1 tsp Pure vanilla extract 1 Lemon, zest and juice

Cinnamon cream

300 ml Cream ½ cup Caster sugar 1 Tbsp Cinnamon 1 Lemon, zest

Directions