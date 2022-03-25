Voyager 2021 media awards
New York cheesecake with cinnamon cream

for 8 people

Vanessa Lewis

Simon Gault
By
Simon Gault

Chef and Restauranteur

I've been cooking this for years. Baked cheesecakes are decadent and delicious. If you have time, when the cheesecake is cooked, turn off the oven and leave it in there until it's completely cool. This will prevent the cake from sinking in the middle and cracking. My chocolate Kahlua cake. is also good for sweet treat occasions.

Ingredients

1 packetPlain sweet biscuits
125 gButter, melted
1 tspCinnamon
600 gCream cheese (Main)
¾ cupSugar
3Eggs
1 tspPure vanilla extract
1Lemon, zest and juice

Cinnamon cream

300 mlCream
½ cupCaster sugar
1 TbspCinnamon
1Lemon, zest

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 160C fan-bake. Line the bottom of a 22cm spring-form cake tin with baking paper.

  2. Place the biscuits in a food processor and process until you have fine crumbs. If you don't have a food processor, place the biscuits in a strong plastic bag and bash with a wooden spoon until you have fine crumbs.

  3. Mix the melted butter and ground cinnamon into the biscuit crumbs, pour into the prepared cake tin, smooth and set aside.

  4. In the food processor again, place all the cream cheese, eggs, vanilla, lemon rind and juice, blend until smooth.

  5. Pour the cheesecake filling over the biscuit base.

  6. Place in the oven and cook for 1 hour.

  7. Cool in the tin, then refrigerate until ready to serve.

  8. To make the cinnamon cream, beat the cream and caster sugar to soft peaks, gently fold through the cinnamon and lemon juice.

  9. Remove the cheesecake from the tin and place on a plate: serve with the cinnamon cream.

