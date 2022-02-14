Fresh summer pudding cake with apricots and blueberries

Tamara West

This is really more of a cake but one that I use as a pudding. You can swap the fruit around, using any of the stone fruits, such as nectarines, peaches or plums. You will need 4 cups of prepared fruit in total for this recipe. This is one of those recipes that is best eaten straight away.

Ingredients

1 ¼ cups Flour ½ cup Caster sugar, plus 2 Tbsp 125 g Butter, melted and cooled 2 large Eggs, lightly beaten 1 tsp Vanilla extract 5 large Apricots, sliced (Main) 125 g Blueberries (Main) 1 serving Icing sugar, to sprinkle

Directions