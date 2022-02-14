Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Fresh summer pudding cake with apricots and blueberries

for 6 people

Tamara West

Kathy Paterson
By
Kathy Paterson

Food writer and stylist.

This is really more of a cake but one that I use as a pudding. You can swap the fruit around, using any of the stone fruits, such as nectarines, peaches or plums. You will need 4 cups of prepared fruit in total for this recipe. This is one of those recipes that is best eaten straight away.

Ingredients

1 ¼ cupsFlour
½ cupCaster sugar, plus 2 Tbsp
125 gButter, melted and cooled
2 largeEggs, lightly beaten
1 tspVanilla extract
5 largeApricots, sliced (Main)
125 gBlueberries (Main)
1 servingIcing sugar, to sprinkle

Directions

  1. Heat the oven to 180C. Line the base of a 23cm or 24cm loose-bottom cake tin with baking paper.
  2. Sift the flour with a pinch of salt into a large bowl and add the ½ cup caster sugar. Make a well in the centre and pour in the melted butter, eggs and vanilla extract.
  3. Whisk until just combined and pour thick batter into the prepared tin.
  4. Arrange the apricot slices very close together on top, piling up a little if need be and scatter over blueberries. Press fruit down a little and sprinkle over remaining 2 Tbsp caster sugar (coconut sugar is good here, too).
  5. Place in the oven and bake for 55-60 minutes. You will smell the cooked fruit. Serve with extra icing sugar for those who have a sweeter tooth.

