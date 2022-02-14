Fresh summer pudding cake with apricots and blueberries

This is really more of a cake but one that I use as a pudding. You can swap the fruit around, using any of the stone fruits, such as nectarines, peaches or plums. You will need 4 cups of prepared fruit in total for this recipe. This is one of those recipes that is best eaten straight away.
Ingredients
|1 ¼ cups
|Flour
|½ cup
|Caster sugar, plus 2 Tbsp
|125 g
|Butter, melted and cooled
|2 large
|Eggs, lightly beaten
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|5 large
|Apricots, sliced (Main)
|125 g
|Blueberries (Main)
|1 serving
|Icing sugar, to sprinkle
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Line the base of a 23cm or 24cm loose-bottom cake tin with baking paper.
- Sift the flour with a pinch of salt into a large bowl and add the ½ cup caster sugar. Make a well in the centre and pour in the melted butter, eggs and vanilla extract.
- Whisk until just combined and pour thick batter into the prepared tin.
- Arrange the apricot slices very close together on top, piling up a little if need be and scatter over blueberries. Press fruit down a little and sprinkle over remaining 2 Tbsp caster sugar (coconut sugar is good here, too).
- Place in the oven and bake for 55-60 minutes. You will smell the cooked fruit. Serve with extra icing sugar for those who have a sweeter tooth.