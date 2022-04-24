The Flexible Baker by Jo Pratt is a super adaptable cookbook with 75 delicious recipes that have options for gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free or vegan versions.

"This delightfully dense chocolate cake tends to be my go-to recipe when I need to make a quick-to-prepare, minimal fuss cake to serve as a dessert when entertaining," says Jo. "You can easily switch the flavour around depending on which liqueur is used – it's a very flexible cake."

Ingredients

175g dark chocolate (70 per cent cocoa solids), chopped 175g butter, plus extra for greasing b 1 cup soft brown sugar 1 tsp vanilla bean paste 6 eggs 175g ground almonds 2 Tbsp of your chosen liqueur (optional) such as brandy, whisky, orange, almond, hazelnut, coconut or coffee 1 Tbsp cocoa powder, for dusting

Directions

Heat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan. Grease a 20cm cake tin with butter and line the base with baking paper. Place the chocolate in a bowl over a pan of barely simmering water to slowly melt. Alternatively, gently melt in the microwave in 10-second bursts. Beat together the butter, sugar and vanilla using an electric mixer, until it's creamy and light in texture. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Pour in the melted chocolate in a steady stream, beating as you pour, until combined and you have a creamy consistency. Mix in the ground almonds and chosen liqueur, if using, then pour into the prepared tin, levelling out the surface. Bake for 35–40 minutes until risen and just firm in the centre, with a very slight wobble. Leave in the tin for 10 minutes before sliding a table knife around the inside edge of the tin and removing the cake altogether to cool on a wire rack. Serve at room temperature for a softer texture, or if you want a firmer cake, then serve chilled. Dust the surface with cocoa powder just before serving.

Flexible

- Nut-free: the same weight of desiccated (shredded) coconut can be used as a nut-free alternative. However, you can also use the same weight of plain flour, gluten-free flour blend or coconut flour.

- Dairy-free: use a plant-based butter alternative or margarine. Coconut oil can also be used, which has a very distinctive taste and works really nicely with the addition of a coconut liqueur.

- Flavour swap: if you don't want to use alcoholic liqueurs to add flavour, then you can add the finely grated zest of 1 orange, 1 teaspoon almond or coconut essence, 1 teaspoon orange blossom water or rosewater or 2 tablespoons very strong espresso coffee.

Edited extract from The Flexible Baker by Jo Pratt. Published by Quarto UK. RRP $39.99