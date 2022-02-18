Recipe: Pineapple upside-down cake

Pineapple Upside down Cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Serves 8

Topping

• 100g butter

• ¾ cup brown sugar

• 1 tin pineapple rings

Cake

• 100g butter

• 1 cup sugar

• 2 eggs

• 1 tsp vanilla essence

• 1 ¼ cup flour

• 2 tsp baking powder

• 1 tsp cinnamon

• Zest of 1 lemon

• ¼ cup chopped glace ginger

1. Preheat oven to 180C.

2. To make the topping: melt the butter. Sprinkle the sugar on the base of a greased 23cm cake tin. Pour over the melted butter. Arrange the pineapple slices on the base.

3. To make the cake: beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating after each. Add the vanilla and beat through.

4. Into the bowl sift the flour, baking powder, and cinnamon. Add the zest and ginger. Stir gently until well combined. Pour over the pineapple.

5. Bake for 40 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Let the cake sit for a few minutes then tip on a plate to prevent the caramel from sticking and allowing excess to drip down the sides.

For more of Angela Casley's fabulous recipes, visit foodhub.co.nz

- VIVA