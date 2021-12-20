Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Gluten-free chocolate cake with almonds and raspberries

40 min
Amanda Laird
By
Amanda Laird

Food writer

Cake

150 gDark chocolate, chopped (Main)
1 TbspBrandy, optional
1 TbspInstant coffee, mixed with 1 Tbsp hot water, or use 1 short black espresso
120 gButter, softened
½ cupCaster sugar
1 cupGround almonds (Main)
3Eggs, separated
1 cupWhipped cream
½ cupRaspberries

Ganache

½ cupCream
¼ cupMilk
125 gDark chocolate, chopped

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 170C. Grease the cake tin and line with baking paper.
  2. Put the chocolate, brandy and coffee in a bowl over simmering water. Stir gently and when melted, add the butter and sugar. Mix well then add the almonds.
  3. Mix in the egg yolks one at a time. Beat the whites until firm, then fold into the chocolate mixture and spoon into the prepared tin.
  4. Bake for 40 minutes then test with a skewer and bake for another 5 minutes if necessary.
  5. For the ganache, gently melt the chocolate, cream and milk over simmering water. Stir until smooth.
  6. When the cake has cooled, carefully halve and fill with whipped cream. Pour ganache over the cake and top with raspberries.

