Gluten-free chocolate cake with almonds and raspberries

Cake
|150 g
|Dark chocolate, chopped (Main)
|1 Tbsp
|Brandy, optional
|1 Tbsp
|Instant coffee, mixed with 1 Tbsp hot water, or use 1 short black espresso
|120 g
|Butter, softened
|½ cup
|Caster sugar
|1 cup
|Ground almonds (Main)
|3
|Eggs, separated
|1 cup
|Whipped cream
|½ cup
|Raspberries
Ganache
|½ cup
|Cream
|¼ cup
|Milk
|125 g
|Dark chocolate, chopped
Directions
- Preheat oven to 170C. Grease the cake tin and line with baking paper.
- Put the chocolate, brandy and coffee in a bowl over simmering water. Stir gently and when melted, add the butter and sugar. Mix well then add the almonds.
- Mix in the egg yolks one at a time. Beat the whites until firm, then fold into the chocolate mixture and spoon into the prepared tin.
- Bake for 40 minutes then test with a skewer and bake for another 5 minutes if necessary.
- For the ganache, gently melt the chocolate, cream and milk over simmering water. Stir until smooth.
- When the cake has cooled, carefully halve and fill with whipped cream. Pour ganache over the cake and top with raspberries.