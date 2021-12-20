Gluten-free chocolate cake with almonds and raspberries

Preheat oven to 170C. Grease the cake tin and line with baking paper.

Put the chocolate, brandy and coffee in a bowl over simmering water. Stir gently and when melted, add the butter and sugar. Mix well then add the almonds.

Mix in the egg yolks one at a time. Beat the whites until firm, then fold into the chocolate mixture and spoon into the prepared tin.

Bake for 40 minutes then test with a skewer and bake for another 5 minutes if necessary.

For the ganache, gently melt the chocolate, cream and milk over simmering water. Stir until smooth.