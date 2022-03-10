Black bean chocolate cake

Preheat oven to 170C. Line a 20cm tin with baking paper.

Place the beans and three eggs into a blender and blitz until smooth. Set aside.

Beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Add the vanilla and remaining egg beating until smooth. Sift in the cocoa and baking powder and stir. Pour in the black bean mix and stir until well combined.

Pour into your tin and bake for 35 minutes or until a skewer comes out just clean. Cool completely.

For the filling, beat the butter until light and creamy. Sift in the icing sugar and cocoa and stir through. Add a little bit of milk to get the right consistency.

For the ganache, bring the cream to a boil. Remove from the heat and stir through the chocolate until perfectly smooth. Cool to a spreadable consistency (it may need time in the fridge).

Split the cake through the middle. Fill with butter cream, place the top on. Pour over the ganache allowing it to dribble down the sides.