A Palestinian man in the West Bank was killed by Iran’s missile barrage on Israel, according to reports.
Named as Sameh Asli, 37, the victim was reportedly hit by missile shrapnel, either from an Iran-launched projectile or from the Iron Dome air defence system.
A photograph showed a fragment the size of a family car on a road in the West Bank village of Nu’eima, near Jericho.
Asli was said to be originally from Jabalia, in Gaza. His death was so far today the only reported fatality from the massive attack ordered by Tehran.