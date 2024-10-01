Jack Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said the administration was aware of the reports of Asli’s death.

“We do not know of any damage to aircraft or strategic military assets in Israel.”

The reported death has echoes of the outcome of Iran’s missile barrage on Israel in April. In that attack, a 7-year-old girl from a Bedouin village in the Negev desert was critically wounded. She was one of a handful of people to have been hit.

Explosions could be heard in the Jordan River valley today, as they were above Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and elsewhere in Israel.

Reuters journalists reported seeing missiles being intercepted in the airspace of neighbouring Jordan.

According to Israeli army radio, nearly 200 missiles were launched into Israel from Iran.

In April, Jordan controversially took part in the effort to shoot down part of the barrage coming in from Iran.

The photograph from Nu’eima showed what appeared to be the casing of a rocket, partly on the road and partly on the pavement, with more than a dozen men standing a short distance away from it.