A strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Saturday morning off the coast of Papua New Guinea’s New Britain Island, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The shallow quake, at a depth of 10km, was forecast to produce tsunami waves of one to three metres, according to an advisory from the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
Smaller waves of less than 0.3m were also forecast for some parts of neighbouring Pacific nation Solomon Islands.