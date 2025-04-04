The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said there was no tsunami threat to Australia from the quake.

The earthquake struck at 6:04 am local time and was centred about 194km southeast of the nearest major town Kimbe.

A much smaller quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, occurred in nearly the same location about 30 minutes later, according to the USGS.

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on top of the seismic “Ring of Fire” - an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Although they seldom cause widespread damage in sparsely populated areas, they can trigger destructive landslides.

The last major earthquake in Papua New Guinea occurred in March last year and killed five people. That earthquake, in the East Sepik region on the main land mass of Papua New Guinea, was magnitude 6.9 and just over 40 kilometres deep.

- Agence France-Presse with additional reporting by The New Zealand Herald