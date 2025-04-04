Advertisement
Updated

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea coast: USGS

AFP
2 mins to read

  • A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea’s coast, according to the United States Geological Survey.
  • The US Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning for waves up to three metres high.
  • The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, with a smaller 5.3 quake following shortly after.

A strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Saturday morning off the coast of Papua New Guinea’s New Britain Island, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The shallow quake, at a depth of 10km, was forecast to produce tsunami waves of one to three metres, according to an advisory from the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea coast on Saturday morning NZ time. Photo / USGS
Smaller waves of less than 0.3m were also forecast for some parts of neighbouring Pacific nation Solomon Islands.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said there was no tsunami threat to Australia from the quake.

The earthquake struck at 6:04 am local time and was centred about 194km southeast of the nearest major town Kimbe.

A much smaller quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, occurred in nearly the same location about 30 minutes later, according to the USGS.

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on top of the seismic “Ring of Fire” - an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Although they seldom cause widespread damage in sparsely populated areas, they can trigger destructive landslides.

The last major earthquake in Papua New Guinea occurred in March last year and killed five people. That earthquake, in the East Sepik region on the main land mass of Papua New Guinea, was magnitude 6.9 and just over 40 kilometres deep.

- Agence France-Presse with additional reporting by The New Zealand Herald

