- A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to ask El Salvador to release Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
- Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported despite a judge’s order barring his removal due to persecution risks.
- Lawyers argued the US is responsible for his return; officials claim they’re powerless as he’s in Salvadoran custody.
A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to ask the Government of El Salvador to release a man US immigration officers mistakenly deported to a mega-prison there last month, in an emergency ruling after his lawyers argued that the man was at imminent risk of death.
US District Judge Paula Xinis in Maryland ordered the Trump administration on Saturday to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the husband of a US citizen and longtime Maryland resident, to the United States by no later than 11.59pm on Monday (US time).
As the judge issued her order, supporters outside the courtroom cheered.