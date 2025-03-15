US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering new travel restrictions that will affect millions of citizens from dozens of countries. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump’s Administration is mulling a new travel ban that would affect citizens from dozens of countries to varying degrees, the New York Times reported at the weekend.

Citing anonymous officials, it said the draft list featured 43 countries, divided into three categories of travel restrictions.

The red category of countries whose citizens would be completely barred from entering the US includes Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

A further 10 countries in the orange category - Belarus, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, and Turkmenistan - would have visas sharply restricted.

“In those cases, affluent business travellers might be allowed to enter, but not people travelling on immigrant or tourist visas,” the New York Times said.