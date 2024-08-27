Wanting to avoid the disruptions brought by youngbloods on the restaurant’s peak days, he introduced a 25-and-up-only rule for his restaurant every Friday and Saturday.

“I didn’t need a 21-year-old to come in with two of his friends, cause a ruckus, and then get sick in the bathroom,” Barounis told CNN.

Back then, this restriction was met with relative acceptance and three decades later it’s thriving.

Today, many bars and restaurants across the US are now imposing even stricter age restrictions, sparking polarising debates among patrons of different age groups.

Read more: The world’s most romantic destinations and adults-only resorts

More and more US-based restaurant owners are implementing a strict 'over 35s only' policy. Photo / Luca Bravo on Unsplash

The US hospitality industry is witnessing a rise in restaurants only allowing guests aged 30-and-up, with an emphasis on creating a laid-back, mature environment— something, restaurants claim, that younger generations cannot uphold.

Much like the backlash against no-children policies, this new age restriction has faced significant criticism from those excluded.

One of the restaurants that has drawn criticism is Bliss, a Caribbean eatery in St Louis.

According to the owner, Marvin Pate, the adults-only concept was inspired by the relaxed, luxurious vibe of adult-only hotels and resorts.

Speaking to CNN, Pate explains his rationale behind Bliss’ concept, saying “we thought about the concept of a restaurant that’s daily, where people could … get a luxe environment and just enjoy themselves with actual cooked food”.

Bliss has implemented a “women 30-plus and men 35-plus” policy, aimed at creating a “grown and sexy atmosphere” to “maintain a sophisticated environment, uphold our standards, and support the sustainability of our unique ambiance”.

Many customers have expressed their approval of the restaurant’s policy and urged the owners to maintain it despite the backlash. Some have even joked about raising the age limit.

However, the restaurant’s strict age restrictions have raised questions among patrons, both young and old, due to its different age policies for men and women.

A laid-back, mature environment is something some restaurants claim younger generations cannot uphold. Photo / petr sidorov on Unsplash

Age is but a number

The age discrepancy, and the differing policies for men and women, has sparked criticism, with female customers expressing frustration at being unable to visit the restaurant with male partners who don’t meet the criteria.

One guest commented under Bliss’ Facebook post sharing her experience, “why can I come at age 30, but my husband who will be 33 this year can’t? Assuming that all young people are going to cause problems is cutting out a huge crowd of people who would bring in more business.”

Pate said that the restaurant initially intended to enforce a 35-and-up policy but lowered the restriction for women to accommodate “ladies’ nights out”.

However, many still question the need for different policies for men and women, with some online customers even suggesting it might be discriminatory.

In the US, age discrimination is only punishable in the context of employment. Thus, age restrictions in public establishments, such as bars, restaurants, and hotels, are not considered discriminatory but rather a matter of the owner’s policy and preference.

Is this the next big thing?

Though many establishments like this may open in the next few years, industry experts don’t see it becoming a trend.

Jason Kaplan, chief executive of the restaurant consulting firm JK Consulting, and Eddie Fahmy, chief executive of A2Z Restaurant Consulting, told CNN that excluding a younger and desirable market is a risk and might cause the business more losses.

Some businesses might profit from implementing this business model. Many establishments see this policy as a way to lessen liabilities, and curate a more sophisticated and mature vibe. Success is guaranteed, especially for businesses like Bliss, the Auction House, and the Back Room which already have loyal patrons.

However, the experts claim that the younger generation has a stronger urge to spend more money on drinking and eating out, and if businesses like these won’t jump on the opportunity to cater to them, it might cut profits.

Will bars and restaurants in New Zealand implement the same policy?

Many adult-only accommodations and retreats are popular across New Zealand, but the ‘30s-only’ bars and restaurants haven’t populated Aotearoa just yet.

However, if you’re looking for a place to enjoy a drink ‘drama-free’, online users have shared their favourite mature and sophisticated bars for older guests.

A Reddit thread in the r/Auckland channel focused on 30-year-olds looking for “places that doesn’t make me feel so old”.

One user expressed their sentiments saying, “Bruh, I was just saying to a friend this week that there needs to be a couple of bars that are R25 or R30. I’m at the age now where the things I did as a silly 18yo are annoying to witness other 18yo doing.”

Though there are limited options for more mature drinkers who don’t want to mingle with a younger crowd, a user recommended that going for more expensive bars is one way to avoid them.











