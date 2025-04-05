Advertisement
Serious assault Mt Wellington: Fight in Auckland leaves one person in critical condition

NZ Herald
  • One person is in critical condition after a fight in Mt Wellington this afternoon.
  • Police received a report of two people fighting on Lunn Ave about 3.30pm.
  • Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, with one person taken to Auckland City Hospital.

One person is in critical condition following a fight in Mt Wellington late this afternoon.

Police say they received a report of two people fighting on Lunn Ave about 3.30pm.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance, one rapid response unit, and one manager sent to the scene.

“Our crews assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Auckland City hospital in a critical condition.”

Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

More to come.

