One person is in critical condition after a fight in Mt Wellington this afternoon.

Police received a report of two people fighting on Lunn Ave about 3.30pm.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, with one person taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance, one rapid response unit, and one manager sent to the scene.