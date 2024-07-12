New fear unlocked.

Though no snakes were involved, you’d be forgiven for thinking of Samuel L Jackson after watching this video.

A video of eels escaping and writhing on a tarmac after a cargo box tipped over at a Canadian airport went viral on social media, prompting many to reminisce about the 2006 movie Snakes on a Plane.

On July 7, a shipment of eels was being handled from Toronto to Vancouver when a container box spilled by accident during unloading, Air Canada Cargo said in a statement.

The video, most likely taken anonymously by an employee, shows a swarm of eels slithering on the tarmac, while more slowly exit a tilted open cargo box and fall from the conveyor belt. A worker watches the scene before him while another person is heard shrieking in the background.