African elephant in the wilderness. Photo / 123rf

Tragic scenes unfolded when a herd of elephants crushed a Spanish tourist to death after he tried to leave his vehicle and take a photo of them at a national park in South Africa.

On July 7, the 43-year-old was travelling with three other friends at Pilanesberg National Park approximately 187.4km northwest of Johannesburg when they spotted a breeding herd with three calves, reported the BBC.

According to park officials, witnesses said that the man tried to get out of the vehicle and “approach the elephants on foot”.

“Despite warnings from his fellow passengers, and occupants from two other vehicles that were at the sighting, he unfortunately did not heed their warnings,” North West Parks and Tourism Board said in a statement.

“An adult elephant cow charged at the man, who then ran from the elephant. He was unfortunately not able to escape or evade the elephant, which was now joined by the whole herd, and was caught and trampled to death.”