Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Spanish tourist crushed by elephants after trying to take photo

By
2 mins to read
African elephant in the wilderness. Photo / 123rf

African elephant in the wilderness. Photo / 123rf

Tragic scenes unfolded when a herd of elephants crushed a Spanish tourist to death after he tried to leave his vehicle and take a photo of them at a national park in South Africa.

On July 7, the 43-year-old was travelling with three other friends at Pilanesberg National Park approximately 187.4km northwest of Johannesburg when they spotted a breeding herd with three calves, reported the BBC.

According to park officials, witnesses said that the man tried to get out of the vehicle and “approach the elephants on foot”.

“Despite warnings from his fellow passengers, and occupants from two other vehicles that were at the sighting, he unfortunately did not heed their warnings,” North West Parks and Tourism Board said in a statement.

“An adult elephant cow charged at the man, who then ran from the elephant. He was unfortunately not able to escape or evade the elephant, which was now joined by the whole herd, and was caught and trampled to death.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police are now investigating the case.

Acting chief conservation officer Pieter Nel told Agence France-Presse that the matriarch became “agitated” when the tourist left the car and walked towards the animals.

He added: “Lots of tourists are oblivious to the dangers and do not realise how dangerous these animals can be.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

According to Spanish news outlet La Vanguardia, consular staff were working to repatriate the man’s body to the city of Zaragoza, where they said the victim is from.

Elephant attacks are known to occur in the region.

In March, bystanders captured the terrifying moment a bull elephant charged and tried to flip a safari vehicle in South Africa.

In the footage posted to X and YouTube, the elephant can be seen approaching the front of the vehicle directly in line with the driver.

The animal is then seen nudging the bonnet with its trunk before it lifts the open-aired truck and drops it to the ground. It then comes back and pushes it against before attempting to flip the jeep a second time.

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel