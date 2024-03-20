Terrifying footage captured the moment a bull elephant tried to flip a tourist bus during a safari in South Africa. Video/ X / @OurNatureRocks

Bystanders caught the terrifying moment a bull elephant charged and attempted to flip a safari vehicle packed with tourists during a safari in South Africa.

In footage posted to both X, formerly Twitter, and YouTube, the elephant can be seen approaching the front of the vehicle directly in line with the driver.

The giant animal is then seen nudging the bonnet with its trunk before it lifts the open-aired truck and drops it to the ground.

Just when tourists think the ordeal is over, the elephant comes back and pushes it against before attempting to flip the jeep a second time.

Another video uploaded to YouTube also shows footage from inside the vehicle where the elephant can be seen just inches away from the driver’s face, only separated by glass.

Some viewers labelled the incident “traumatising” while others said it’s a terrifying but rare up-close experience they’ll likely never get ever again.

The incident occurred in South Africa.

While some blamed the driver for getting too close, one poster who claimed they received an account from a friend on the tour backed the driver and explained what unfolded before the cameras turned on.

“Unfortunately the video only shows the end of the story and not the complete story,” the anonymous poster wrote alongside the video on YouTube.

“The elephant entered the car park while guests were both on foot in the open and on the walkway (fairly secure).

“The guide sat there quietly with his engine off until the elephant started to approach the vehicle. The elephant didn’t back off and kept coming closer, not responding to warning shouts and door slamming and slapping as they normally will.”

It was claimed the driver tried to scare the elephant away by starting the engine and revving the jeep.

“He started his engine and revved it, hoping the elephant would leave the car park.

“I hope the full video is released because I am sure you will all feel some compassion towards the guide and how absolutely terrified he must have been, while taking actions to protect others in a very difficult situation.

“I have no doubt that the guide and guests have been traumatised by this event.”











