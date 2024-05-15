Frustration over prolonged Brynderwyns closure, gang crackdown announcement and the search for survivors trapped underneath a collapsed billboard in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Warning: Content may disturb

Incidents involving animals have claimed the lives of close to 40 people in New Zealand in the past 15 years.

Between 2008 and last year, 37 deaths were officially recorded as being caused by an animal. Among the animals that have proven deadly: bees, wasps, horses, cows, dogs, sheep, sharks and an elephant.

The Coroners Court data - provided by the Ministry of Justice under the Official Information Act - comes almost a month after an elderly couple were found dead at a rural West Auckland property. Alfred Helge Hansen, 82, and his wife Gaye Carole Hansen, 81 were killed by a territorial ram.

The information only includes closed cases. Some cases, including that of the Hansens, remain active and are therefore not included in the data.

It also excludes falls or vehicle accidents caused by animals.

Helge and Gaye Hansen were farewelled at a joint funeral in Kumeu. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“Closed cases have been heard by the coroner and findings have been issued,” a statement said.

“Because data is displayed by the year the death was notified to the coroner - but is limited to closed cases - the numbers in this table may be smaller in recent years.”

Police at the rural West Auckland property where Alfred Helge and Gaye Carole Hansen were killed by a ram last month. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The West Auckland ram attack sent shockwaves around the country and made headlines around the world.

According to the Coroner’s data, two others died in incidents involving a sheep or goat - one in 2010 and another in 2015.

Of the 37 deaths, the majority were caused by a horse, pony, or donkey; with 13 such deaths recorded between 2008 and 2019.

Elephant kills respected zoo keeper

Seven people died in incidents involving bees, wasps or other insects (or invertebrates) and the third-most-deadly animals were cows (or bull or bovine animals), with six such deaths officially recorded. Two people died in shark attacks.

There have also been deaths caused by lions (or puma, panther, cougar, mountain lions or tiger), deer (or moose, antelope, zebra or wildebeest) and an elephant.

Dr Helen Schofield, with Mila the elephant, pictured in December, 2009, at the Franklin Zoo in Auckland. Photo / Greg Bowker

One of the most high-profile animal-related deaths in recent years occurred in 2012, when experienced vet and zoo keeper Dr Helen Schofield was crushed to death by an elephant at Franklin Zoo, in Auckland.

Schofield was widely respected for her work and later received a posthumous award from the NZ Companion Animal Council, honouring her service to make a difference in animals’ lives.

The 42-year-old was known for her passion and care for animals, as well as her dedication to saving exotic animals - including the elephant who ultimately killed her - which had been travelling with circuses for over 30 years.

After Schofield’s death, Franklin Zoo closed down and the animals were relocated. The elephant involved in the tragic incident - named Mila - was relocated to the US and died at the San Diego Zoo in 2017.

Deaths by animals, 2008-2023 (closed cases only)

Horse, pony, donkey, mule, ass : 13

: 13 Bee, wasp or other insect, invertebrate : 7

: 7 Cow, bull, bovine animals : 6

: 6 Dog : 3

: 3 Sheep, goat : 2

: 2 Lion, puma, panther, cougar, mountain lion, tiger : 2

: 2 Shark :2

:2 Deer, moose, antelope, zebra, wildebeest : 1

: 1 Elephant: 1