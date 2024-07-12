THREE KEY FACTS
- A woman was swept out to sea after going for a swim at a beach in Japan
- She was finally spotted by a cargo ship after having spent two nights in the ocean
- Despite having drifted 80km over 37 hours, the woman was not admitted to hospital and appeared to be in good health
A woman who was swept out to sea and drifted for 80km was rescued 37 hours after she went for a swim at a beach in Japan.
On Monday at 7.30pm local time, a 21-year-old Chinese national went for a swim at Japan’s Shirahama Ohama beach 216.7km southwest of Tokyo with a friend when she went missing, officials said.
A Japan Coast Guard official told the Guardian: “It was around 7.55pm on July 8 when we received the information after the woman’s friend reported to a nearby convenience store that she was missing.”