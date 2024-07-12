Officials said that a cargo ship finally spotted the unnamed woman, who was wearing an inflatable rubber ring, drifting off the southern tip of Chiba’s Boso peninsula around 37 hours after she went missing.

The Japan Coast Guard released a video of the dramatic rescue, showing an aerial view of a crew member being lowered via a winch cable on to the cargo ship, before retrieving the woman who was wrapped in a pale blue blanket.

A woman disappeared while swimming at Shirahama Ohama beach on July 8th, swept away by strong currents. She drifted over 50 miles offshore before being spotted by a cargo ship.… pic.twitter.com/ZSX6OdlYEJ — Overton (@OvertonLive) July 11, 2024

AP reported that a crew member was relieved the woman had survived the ordeal, even though she appeared exhausted. Many took to social media to express similar sentiments, saying that the woman was “strong” and that “it was a miracle she was found alive”. Others praised her rescuers, calling them “heroes”.

On why she could not return to the beach, the woman told rescuers the inflatable rubber ring she was wearing made swimming back difficult, reported the Guardian.

The woman was reportedly taken to hospital but not admitted after appearing dehydrated but largely in good health.