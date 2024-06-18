Ishigaki Island in Japan. Photo / Getty Images

Avid tourists who visit Japan often say the country never runs out of new experiences to offer. On your next trip to the land of the rising sun, ditch the fancy and state-of-the-art technology in the busy cities and treat yourself to a classic trip to Japan’s serene provinces: filled with century-old onsens, calming nature stays, rejuvenating massages, and other relaxing experiences.

From the best hot springs in Miyagi Prefecture to the majestic islands in Okinawa, here are five of Japan’s new offerings to indulge in.

Bathe at a 1500-year-old onsen

Have you ever tried a traditional Japanese onsen? It’s a unique experience that every place offers differently.

At the newly opened Hoshino Resorts KAI Akiu in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, a 1500-year-old onsen awaits. With one indoor and one outdoor onsen, and a relaxing foot bath, you’ll take in the natural beauty of Sendai. If you feel extra relaxed after the bath, the hotel’s spacious rooms are a luxurious treat too - equipped with big windows showcasing the surrounding forest and river.

hoshinoresorts.com/en/hotels/kaiakiu

Stay at Hoshino Resorts KAI Akiu in Sendai and bathe in their century-old onsen.

Treat yourself to a forest spa

Continue the serene retreat from Miyagi to Kanagawa Prefecture and immerse yourself in nature and tranquillity at the newly reopened nol hakone myojindai. The warmth of the hot spring surrounded by relaxing scenery soothes away fatigue, perfect for those craving a break from city life.

Apart from the communal bathing area, the hotel is also equipped with an indoor thermal pool and a Totonoi Terrace where nature lovers can bask in the sun. For an extra treat, dine in at their in-house restaurant and try local ingredients harvested in Hakone.

nolhotels.com/hakone-myojindai/en

Surround yourself with nature at nol hakone myojindai.

Stay in a cave-like hotel

Blessed with a blend of beautiful natural attractions including the ocean, mountains and lakes, the Shimane Prefecture is one of the most underrated destinations in Japan. Along its coastline, you’ll find eight cave-inspired hotel rooms and a local restaurant built right into the cliff that overlooks the sea.

Izumo Hotel the Cliff offers a unique stay for those craving some calm. Each “cave” room is located on a craggy bluff just 10m from the beach; providing the best views of the ocean and the stunning sunsets. Enjoy a private jacuzzi on your room’s spacious terrace, visit the in-house sauna room with panoramic ocean views, or treat yourself to a seasonal seven-course dinner at the Garb Cliff Terrace restaurant.

hotel-the-cliff.jp/en

Book a stay at Izumo Hotel the Cliff's unique cave-like hotels.

Embark on sake brewery tour

Founded in 1903, Fumimoto Brewery underwent a major renovation in 2023. Maintaining the main building from 120 years ago, the sake brewer enjoys a sunny courtyard and calm, tranquil ambiance. It’s a great space to learn about sake and connect with other guests.

The highlight is, of course, the sake brewery tour, and Fumimoto Brewery offers a few tours fit for any traveller. For tourists who want to learn about sake within the day, the two-hour Sake Brewery Day Trip experience is the way to go. It covers the basics: learning about the sake brewing process, a 30-minute tour inside the warehouse, and tasting of five types of sake and pairing. The Kurodo experience is a three-day tour filled with a visit to sacred sites and a sake brewery and also includes a hand-on experience in sake brewing.

fumimoto.jp/en/pages/observe-plan2

Pair Fumimoto Brewery's traditional Sake Brewery Tours with Sky Hill Glamping's luxury experience.

Stay at a remote island

Nestled in the heart of Okinawa’s Ishigaki Island, VivoViva Ishigakijima is a condominium resort overlooking the isolated Taketomi Island, offering an exclusive retreat blending luxury with natural beauty. Indulge in pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, beautiful sunsets and starry night skies, as well as the best of Ishigaki Island’s tourist spots.

The hotel’s luxurious amenities include a private pool with a beautiful ocean view, a waterside space surrounded by lush greenery, spa and fitness spaces, and spacious 50m rooms.

vivoviva-ishigaki.com

Go on a tropical getaway at Okinawa's Ishigaki Island.

