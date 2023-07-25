Japan is a welcoming destination for solo travellers in a world that sometimes feels designed for couples, writes Denise Stephens.

Japan is easy and safe to travel around on efficient public transport and there are ample accommodation and dining options for a single person. Many sights and experiences in Japan are best enjoyed when travelling solo, rather than with a large noisy group. From experiencing tranquil temple gardens to buying artisanal wares in tiny shops, the solo traveller will make memories in The Land of the Rising Sun.

Quiet walks around a park in Japan. Photo / Supplied

A room of one’s own

Accommodation is a major expense, and even more so for a solo traveller who is so often forced to pay for a double room. Sharing a dorm room in a hostel for economy’s sake is also unappealing for those who like privacy. Single rooms are widely available in Japan, particularly in modest business hotels and guesthouses. I’ve stayed in many single rooms that are compact but well-equipped, with an en suite and a bed that’s roughly king single in size.

Even when only twin or double rooms are available, Japanese hotels generally charge on a per-person basis. The single-person price may not be exactly half the double rate, but it is significantly less. It’s worth noting that some Western hotel chains in Japan don’t follow this local practice and charge the same rate whether one or two people occupy the room.

Single rooms in Japanese hotels are compact but well-equipped. Photo / Supplied

Getting around

Guided tours often have expensive single supplements, and renting a car is costly for just one person. Japan’s public transport is efficient, with many places accessible via train or bus, making it easy for solo travellers to travel around the country. I have taken the bullet train to Kyoto to see its famous temples, got close to the snow monkeys via an intercity bus, and stepped off a local bus in front of a magnificent view of Mt Fuji.

Although public transport is excellent, there are a few places it doesn’t cover, usually in remote and rural areas. In Hokkaido I went on a one-day bus tour of the flower fields around Furano, a very cost-effective way of covering local sights that had infrequent or no bus service. Renting a car just for a day can also be a good option for these places.

Solo customers get the best view at this Starbucks in Kyoto. Photo / Supplied

Table for one

Dining solo is common in Japan, and I’ve felt very comfortable by myself in restaurants there. The small restaurants clustered around train stations often have just a line of seats at the counter, so it’s not obvious that someone is dining solo. Small booths and tables for one are common too and found in larger restaurants.

What’s more, solo diners aren’t tucked away in an undesirable corner — they are given space in prime locations among other diners. My favourite Starbucks in Kyoto keeps the best spot for solo customers, with armchairs and booths facing the view on to the garden of Rokkaku-do temple next door. Tables for groups are clustered near the counter and the front window facing a busy street.

Dining solo is common in Japan, and travellers will feel very comfortable doing so. Photo / Photo by Redd F, Unsplash

Contemplating the sights

Travelling solo is often the best way to experience typical Japanese sights. Although the famous garden at Ryoan-ji in Kyoto is filled with chattering tour groups, making it hard to get that feeling of zen, there are many other less famous gardens. Sitting for a while contemplating the rocks and raked sand in these gardens, a solo visitor can feel the tranquillity the sights were designed to give.

Tiny shops with artisanal goods or traditional food often have space for only a handful of customers, making them awkward for large groups. The smallest shop I’ve encountered is the Nekonotepan bakery in Onomichi, where there is just enough room for one customer to select from the tempting display of bread and pastries.

After a long day walking around, soaking in an onsen, or hot spring bath, soothes sore muscles. Onsen are meant for soaking, not splashing around and many bathers just relax in silence, allowing the warm water to work its magic.

Japanese gardens are designed for quiet contemplation. Photo / Supplied

Solo safety

A travelling companion can provide a sense of security, knowing that there’s someone else to help keep an eye out for trouble, however Japan has a reputation for being one of the safest countries in the world. Crimes such as theft and pickpocketing are rare and if you do mislay something, chances are high that it will be where you left it or handed in at the nearest police station. It’s common to leave personal belongings on train seats or at cafe tables to show that the seat is already taken.

While Japan is generally very safe, it’s sensible to take the normal precautions you would in New Zealand when going out at night. Stick to the main streets that are well-lit and busy, and be cautious about approaches from strangers.

