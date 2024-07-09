Advertisement
Tragedy as mechanic sucked into Boeing engine and killed

A man has tragically died after getting sucked into a Boeing aircraft's jet engine in Iran. Photo / 123rf

A mechanic was sucked into a running jet engine of a Boeing aircraft and killed after he forgot a tool and went back to retrieve it.

On July 3, Abolfazl Amiri was performing standard maintenance tasks at Iran’s Chabahar Konarak airport on domestic Varesh Airline’s Boeing 737-500.

According to German news outlet Bild, the engine on the right side was started for a test run after passengers disembarked from the plane that had arrived from Tehran at 7.15am local time.

The cover flaps of the engine were left open and as per standard routine, a safety area was set up around it.

Amiri went back to retrieve a tool on the engine before he was dragged into it, and it ignited.

The airport’s emergency services arrived at the scene and his remains were recovered, reported Bild.

According to reports, Iran’s aviation authority have launched an investigation.

There have been several other reported incidents of people killed by a plane’s running jet engine.

In May, a man was killed after being ingested by KLM Embraer aircraft’s running jet engine on the tarmac of Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport.

Local media reported the victim was involved in ground operations for the aircraft that had been parked at the gate of the airport.

In January, 30-year-old traveller Kyler Efinger was killed climbing into a running jet engine of a departing plane at Salt Lake City Airport, Utah.

Last year an employee of San Antonio Airport also died after being ingested by a Delta Airways engine.

