Tragedy as mechanic sucked into Boeing engine and killed

A man has tragically died after getting sucked into a Boeing aircraft's jet engine in Iran. Photo / 123rf

A mechanic was sucked into a running jet engine of a Boeing aircraft and killed after he forgot a tool and went back to retrieve it.

On July 3, Abolfazl Amiri was performing standard maintenance tasks at Iran’s Chabahar Konarak airport on domestic Varesh Airline’s Boeing 737-500.

According to German news outlet Bild, the engine on the right side was started for a test run after passengers disembarked from the plane that had arrived from Tehran at 7.15am local time.

The cover flaps of the engine were left open and as per standard routine, a safety area was set up around it.