Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Snakes almost on a plane: TSA discovers a bag with small snakes in passenger’s pants

AP
Quick Read
A bag detected by TSA agents contained snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a checkpoint at the Miami International Airport. Photo / Transportation Security Administration via AP

A bag detected by TSA agents contained snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a checkpoint at the Miami International Airport. Photo / Transportation Security Administration via AP

Airport security officers in Miami found a slithering surprise last week — a bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants.

According to an X (Twitter) post by the Transportation Security Administration, officers at the Miami International Airport found the small bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s trousers on April 26 at a checkpoint.

The post included a photo of two small snakes that were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag.

The TSA said the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Latest from Lifestyle