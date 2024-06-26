The sneakily-shot video showed several clips of a man sitting beside a woman on a flight, the pair leaning towards one another and chatting.

Sitting across the aisle, Rened appeared to be able to hear the two chatting and learned they met at the airport bar and the man convinced her to change seats to sit together and drink.

“I dont know his name but know hers because he keeps saying it,” she wrote in the caption. Rened added several other pieces of identifying information to help viewers identify, and out, the man.

@carolinerened If this man is your husband flying @United Airlines, flight 2140, from Houston to New York, he's probably going to be staying with Katy tonight. Him and Katy met at the airport bar and haven't left each others sode since then. He convinced her to change her seat so she could sit next to him and they could drink. I dont know his name but know hers becasue he keeps saying it. He's also said his 8 year old daughter danced for the Astros opening tonight, he's from Ft. Worth, says he's a surfer and just got a new surf board, supposedly President of the company he works for and flying to NYC for business. I wouldn't have known he was married if he hadn't been wearing his wedding ring. Excuse me rubbing my eye, I didn't know what else to do to self record. 😂Do your thing TikTok. #findthewife #cheatinghusbands #unitedairlines #flight2140 #katy #houston #IAHairport #ftworth #weddingring

“He’s also said his 8 year old daughter danced for the Astros opening tonight, he’s from Ft. Worth, says he’s a surfer and just got a new surf board, supposedly President of the company he works for and flying to NYC for business,” she listed.

His wedding ring tipped her off to the fact that he could be married, however this has not been confirmed.

“Do your thing TikTok,” she wrote.

Within 24 hours, viewers claimed they had identified the man and his wife. Others wrote they first saw the man on a Facebook page called “Are we dating the same guy DFW”, where women post images of men they meet to see if they are single.

The TikTok has been viewed 27.6 million times and received more than 46,000 comments. In a follow-up video, Rened claimed she saw the pair kissing and leave to the bathroom together.

Many expressed joy over how the public had been able to identify the man and alert his wife.

“I am loving the Internet Gods today! Nailed it!” one person wrote, while another said: “Can I just say that women are awesome! Teamwork!”.

However, some pointed out that everything was circumstantial and there was no proof the man had done anything other than chat to the person beside him.

“Did I miss something he’s talking to her,” one person wrote.

Others condemned the publicity, suggesting it was unkind to the wife if she did not know about her husband.

“Y’all just embarrassed this lady thinking yall crime stoppers. How yall know she wanted her business aired out like this,” one person wrote.

“I wouldn’t want the whole world knowing my business like this,” another added.