A man is then seen standing up and attempting to grab the man in the row in front of him.

“Hey, that’s enough,” one woman nearby says while other passengers attempt to break up the fight.

Several other travellers are heard yelling “no”, while they watch the brawl unfold.

Jetstar told the Sun it is investigating the incident and praised its crew for de-escalating the situation.

“Our operations teams are currently investigating this incident.”

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for disruptive and abusive behaviour on our flights.

“Our crew members are trained to de-escalate incidents involving unruly passengers and we thank them for how they managed this situation.”

‘Terrifying’ brawl forced Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Brisbane to divert

This comes after a previous brawl was reported on a Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Brisbane in 2022.

Video taken by a fellow passenger showed the moment two men came to punches and were forcibly pulled apart on the Jetstar flight.

The fight broke out just 24 minutes after takeoff. After the incident occurred, the plane’s pilot allegedly made a decision to turn around and return to Melbourne Airport.

A passenger on the plane said the brawl went on for a few minutes.

“There was a commotion, there was yelling, people started standing up, it went on for a couple of minutes,” they told 9 News.

After the fight was broken up, passengers could see the extent of one man’s injuries.

“One gentleman was then escorted to the rear of the aircraft, he had blood on his face ... we didn’t hear anything else, we had no information.”