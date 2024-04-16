The employee was filmed swearing at a passenger in a Florida airport. Photo / 123rf

The employee was filmed swearing at a passenger in a Florida airport. Photo / 123rf

A video of an airline worker has gone viral online, showing the employee swearing at a passenger.

In the video, posted on TikTok on April 9 by a man with the username @sightssoundsflavors, a Spirit Airlines employee is shown yelling at a woman waiting in line at the check-in desk at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

In the clip, the employee for the budget carrier asks the woman for her boarding pass.

“Show me your boarding pass. I want to see your boarding pass,” she’s heard saying.

The passenger holds her document folder up to the employee who begins to write something down on a pad of paper.

“This Spirit employee is very offended because this lady said something to her,” the man filming said, adding that it looked like she may stop the passenger from boarding her flight.

Passengers behind grow impatient and the employee tells them to go around the pair and continue onto the plane.

Eventually, the woman moves past the employee and walks towards the gate. “I will not miss my flight,” she says, as the employee follows her closely.

After seeming to collect the final details she needs, the Spirit employee is caught yelling “F**k you too” at the woman before storming off.

The crowd around her gasp in response and the man filming asks the passenger what happened to anger the employee.

“Wow, what did you say to her? She was really upset?” he asks but the woman simply smiles and continues walking towards the flight.

The video has since been removed from TikTok and uploaded to YouTube by the creator.

In the TikTok video, the man posted a long caption explaining his thoughts on the event, The New York Post reported.

“Things you see when you travel as much as I do. The passenger definitely started it, but the airline employee lost the moral high ground when she confronted the passenger for a second time,” he wrote.

While passengers can be ‘very rude’, most surrounding people would only see the employee’s reaction to it, which wasn’t a good look for the airline, he added.

In the comment, people appeared divided over who was the victim in the situation.

“My favourite part was the lady’s smirk after the employee said fu like she knew she was going to get her fired,” one person commented.

“Spirit employee is savage,” another suggested.

A third agreed, saying they didn’t know the context but that it was never okay to ‘lose it’ like the employee did.

However, one person said they sided with the employee, who was responsible for ensuring certain passengers didn’t fly.

“I used to be a gate agent so I can a hundred percent side with the airline employee here,” they wrote. “If that lady was mouthy or rude in anyway, there’s no way that she needs to be up in the air.”



















