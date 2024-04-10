Gold digger and social media content creator Karolina Geits announces her search for a rich husband in front of the plane. Photo / Supplied

Gold digger and social media content creator Karolina Geits announces her search for a rich husband in front of the plane. Photo / Supplied

Tinder is out. Advertising yourself to find a rich husband using a plane intercom is in.

In a daring move that redefines the search for love, a proud gold digger took to the skies to find herself a wealthy soulmate. Karolina Geits made waves with a video on TikTok, showcasing her unconventional approach to dating on her flight from Miami to New York.

In the viral clip, Karolina stands at the front of the plane, addressing her fellow passengers and crew members about her quest for a rich husband. Like a scene from a rom-com, she confidently announces, “Hi, guys, I’m Karolina Geits. I’m looking for a rich husband. My seat is 2A. Please join me if you’re rich.”

Karolina explained that the idea struck her when she noticed the empty seat beside her and decided to see if love could be found at 30,000 feet. She sought permission from the cabin crew before doing so and was generally supported by both the crew and her fellow passengers.

“The reaction on the plane was amazing,” Karolina told Jam Press. “The airplane staff were incredibly supportive of my idea. To my surprise, they were not only happy to help but even called the captain, who was also on board with the idea. He even commented that it was a brilliant concept.”

Read more: The perks and pitfalls of being a sugar baby

In addition to her proclamation of love, Karolina added a sign that read, “Looking for a rich husband — DM me,” and shared her social media QR code, hoping to connect with potential suitors.

Despite her grand gesture, Karolina has yet to find her Mr. Right. The content creator has shared that she is not a fan of dating sites and meeting people online. She prefers meeting the love of her life in person, creating genuine connections that can last a lifetime. After her viral cabin speech, she remains optimistic and excited, viewing the experience as a confidence booster.

Geits gained traction in social media for sharing her gold-digging tactics for her more than 600,000 followers on TikTok. Photo / Karolina Geits Instagram

Karolina’s unconventional approach to finding love has sparked both admiration and amusement on social media. While some applaud her courage and creativity, others see it as a bold gimmick in the digital age of dating.

But despite what people say online, Karolina stands firm with her taste, “I won’t deny that a rich husband is something I desire. It’s not because I’m materialistic or shallow. I know what I want, and I’m unapologetic about pursuing it.”

Regardless of the outcome, Karolina’s bold quest for love serves as a reminder that sometimes, the most extraordinary journeys begin with a single step. Or mid-flight tannoy announcement.



