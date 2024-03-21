A TikToker’s mum is spilling the beans on how to get free hotel snacks during your next stay. Photo / Supplied

When it comes to in-room snacks, fruit bowls and bottles of water in the mini-fridge, hotel bites often come with a hefty price tag.

Now, a TikToker’s mum is spilling the beans on how to get free hotel snacks during your next stay.

TikTok user Julia revealed on the social media platform that her mum often organises something special to be waiting at her hotel while she’s travelling.

Recently, Julia’s mum arranged something sweet for her while she was travelling to Vancouver for work. The thoughtful mum called the hotel and had them organise a gift basket for her daughter to surprise her in her hotel room.

“Literally from my mom, for free,” Julia shared while showing off the beautiful basket, which included Pellegrino sparkling water and Smartfood Popcorn.

“If you or your mom isn’t calling the hotel every single time you travel, you’re doing something wrong,” Julia added.

In another video shared to TikTok, Julia shed light on her mum’s acts of kindness and how she goes about it.

“OK, mom. The internet wants to know what you say to get free hotel snacks,” she asked her mum in the follow-up clip.

Her mum got candid about the process, revealing that she calls the hotel and builds rapport with the staff via the call.

“[I] tell them a little bit about myself and who I would like to send a little gift to,” she shared. “And just see if there is anything that they can do to help make the stay a little more special for the person.”

Her mum doesn’t just ask for the hotel to provide free gifts, but instead asks, “if they can do something.”

“You don’t get it if you don’t ask,” Julia’s mum added.

“We’re at a hotel right now, and they left us a bottle of Prosecco and some really adorable chocolates,” Julia revealed.

“That’s all. That’s the script,” Julia concluded.

The TikTok has now racked up 151,000 views, with people flooding the comments section to share their own stories.

One person revealed that they call the hotel in advance and let them know if they’re visiting for a special occasion. “Whenever I book, I always tell them why we’re booking (anniversary, birthday, etc) and they have always left us something too, usually chocolate or cake, one-time souvenir champagne glasses”, they wrote.

A current hotel worker commented: “i work in a hotel and she’s so right. building rapport and being kind deff gets u free snacks”

One former hotel employee wrote: “I worked at a hotel and we picked each day someone to build a VIP gift basket for. it was usually someone celebrating an event or being kind to staff.”

However, one person warned that hotels were pulling back on the free services, saying: “Hotels used to do this but now with the amount of people travelling and influencers it doesn’t hit the same for regular people.”







