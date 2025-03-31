Meet the SkyCity Easter Bunny and celebrate Easter at SkyCity with fun and plenty of sweet treats. Splurge the family with a staycation at SkyCity hotel with a Standard Room for two adults and two children. To make it extra magical, the atrium will be transformed into a magical Easter wonderland with amazing Easter theming to delight all guests. Explore the sights and sounds of vibrant Auckland, experience magnificent dining with over 20 restaurants, cafes and bars close by, and make the most of SkyCity’s world-class facilities.

From $239 per night per room, this deal is on sale until April 17, 2025. Travel between April 18-20, 2025. Subject to availability and change. Book this deal by visiting flightcentre.co.nz/ . Call 0800 427 555 for more information.

Spend the Easter weekend at the skies! Photo / SkyCity

Take the whole family on an adventure

Take an Easter Break with the family, kick up your feet, relax and slip into Fiji time. Suited for those wanting a variety of activities, this beachfront resort offers everything from snorkelling and kayaking to a 9-hole golf course, archery, water polo and gym. There’s plenty for the kids to do too and a great Kids Club!

House of Travel has a 4-night package starting from $2669 per person for share twin. Pay just $975 per child (2-11yrs, max 2 kids) and they’ll get to stay and eat for free, and play for free (max 2 kids, 5-11 yrs). The deal includes return Fiji Airways Value class airfares, 4 nights’ accommodation, return Nadi airport transfers, buffet breakfast daily, arrival welcome drink. This deal is valid for sale until April 11, 2025 (unless sold out prior) and covers travel from April 10-15 and April 22-30, 2025. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information and to book, visit houseoftravel.co.nz/deals/pacific-islands/fiji/The-Naviti-Resort-WEBNAN2603. Call 0800 713 715 for more information.

Treat the whole family to an Easter getaway.

Book a room in Hawaii

As the weather cools down and Easter approaches, why not plan a tropical escape to Hawaii? Aqua-Aston Hospitality is offering 15% off rooms for travellers looking to go far this Easter weekend.

The deal covers 20 properties across the islands of O’ahu, Maui, Kaua’i and Hawai’i. Accommodation ranges from boutique hotel rooms to vibrant suites and beachfront apartment-style stays. Rooms start from $307 per night at Aqua Palms Waikiki. The Hawaiian Spring Promo is on sale from March 25 to April 30, 2025, valid for travel through December 30, 2025. Visit aquaaston.com to book and use the promo code “DAYLIGHT” to maximise your Easter weekend. Additional terms and conditions apply.

Breathe and recharge at Aston Kaanapali Shores' garden pool.

Relax while saving money

Nesuto Hotels and Apartment Hotels will sweeten up your Easter celebrations with up to 20% off at its properties across Australia and New Zealand. The Easter Savings Sale starts Saturday March 1, and runs until Wednesday April 30, 2025 and is valid for stays from March 1 to December 30, 2025.

Whether hunting for hidden gems in local neighbourhoods or indulging in Easter treats, Nesuto has 13 properties across Australia and New Zealand to choose from. Priced from just $179 per night. Kids stay and eat free. To book, visit nesuto.com/eastersavings Terms and conditions apply.