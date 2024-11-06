The Fiordland Navigator. Photo / RealNZ

South Island tourism operator RealNZ has been crowned the Supreme Overall Winner at the New Zealand Tourism Awards.

RealNZ also won the KiwiRail Tourism Environment Award and the Johnston’s Coachlines Tourism Excellence Award (Large Business).

The awards were hosted by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) at Cordis Hotel in Auckland last night.

RealNZ chief executive Dave Beeche collected the supreme award on behalf of the business.

“We’re really looking forward to continuing playing a small part in the future growth of New Zealand tourism,” Beeche said.