The company runs the iconic TSS Earnslaw Lake Cruise and Queenstown Jet Boat as well as Cardrona Alpine Resort.
Commended for its “unwavering commitment to sustainability” by award judges, the company was described as a jewel in the crown of Aotearoa’s tourism industry.
“RealNZ have moved from a nature-based business to a conservation advocacy business. They’ve clearly moved the needle – and continued to evolve to meet the needs of customers,” judges said.
The awards whittled 120 entries down to 47 finalists and 11 final winners.
Entries ranged from huge Kiwi companies with global operations to single guides. All were commended for providing unique experiences to visitors.
Other winners included Terra & Tide, which runs tours, walking trips and sailings around Waiheke Island. The tour operator won a Tourism Excellence Award in the Micro Business category. The same award for a Small-Medium Business went to Te Pā Tū (previously Tamaki Māori Village), which also won the NZME Visitor Experience Award.
2024 Winners
Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award - RealNZ
Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Tourism Excellence Award (Micro Business) - Terra and Tide
Tourism Industry Aotearoa Tourism Excellence Award (Small-Medium Business) - Tauhara North Tourism - Te Pā Tū
Johnston’s Coachlines Tourism Excellence Award (Large Business) - RealNZ