Best tourism company in New Zealand named in 2024 TIA Awards

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The Fiordland Navigator. Photo / RealNZ

South Island tourism operator RealNZ has been crowned the Supreme Overall Winner at the New Zealand Tourism Awards.

RealNZ also won the KiwiRail Tourism Environment Award and the Johnston’s Coachlines Tourism Excellence Award (Large Business).

The awards were hosted by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) at Cordis Hotel in Auckland last night.

RealNZ chief executive Dave Beeche collected the supreme award on behalf of the business.

“We’re really looking forward to continuing playing a small part in the future growth of New Zealand tourism,” Beeche said.

“We will continue to make sure that every visitor who comes to us leaves New Zealand with a great story to tell.”

RealNZ operates dozens of activities, cruises and tours in Queenstown, Milford Sound, Doubtful Sound, Te Anau and Stewart Island.

READ MORE: The best tourist attractions in New Zealand

RealNZ continues to invest in many conservation activities across southern New Zealand. Photo / Supplied
The company runs the iconic TSS Earnslaw Lake Cruise and Queenstown Jet Boat as well as Cardrona Alpine Resort.

Commended for its “unwavering commitment to sustainability” by award judges, the company was described as a jewel in the crown of Aotearoa’s tourism industry.

“RealNZ have moved from a nature-based business to a conservation advocacy business. They’ve clearly moved the needle – and continued to evolve to meet the needs of customers,” judges said.

The awards whittled 120 entries down to 47 finalists and 11 final winners.

Entries ranged from huge Kiwi companies with global operations to single guides. All were commended for providing unique experiences to visitors.

Other winners included Terra & Tide, which runs tours, walking trips and sailings around Waiheke Island. The tour operator won a Tourism Excellence Award in the Micro Business category. The same award for a Small-Medium Business went to Te Pā Tū (previously Tamaki Māori Village), which also won the NZME Visitor Experience Award.

Te Pā Tū – previously Tamaki Māori Village – is the country’s most awarded cultural attraction. Photo / Supplied
2024 Winners

Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award - RealNZ

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Tourism Excellence Award (Micro Business) - Terra and Tide

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Tourism Excellence Award (Small-Medium Business) - Tauhara North Tourism - Te Pā Tū

Johnston’s Coachlines Tourism Excellence Award (Large Business) - RealNZ

Wayfinder Community Engagement Award - iFLY Indoor Skydiving

NZME Visitor Experience Award - Tauhara North Tourism - Te Pā Tū

Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award - GO Rentals

KiwiRail Tourism Environment Award - RealNZ

Toroa ā-uta, Toroa ā-tai Māori Tourism Award - Kohutapu Lodge & Tribal Tours Ltd

Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust - Industry Collaboration and Alignment Award

Tāpoi Te Moananui ā Toi | Tourism Bay of Plenty - Flavours of Plenty

Booking.com Resilience and Innovation Award - Hobbiton Movie Set

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Sir Jack Newman Outstanding Industry Leader Award - Fergus Brown

Auckland Airport Tourism Industry Champion Award - David Kennedy, International Antarctic Centre

Akiaki Emerging Tourism Leader Award - Anne Newman, Christchurch Adventure Park

