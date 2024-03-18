EcoZip Adventure’s 3.5-hour adventure includes riding in a custom-built Unimog 4X4 through streams and the forest to Rakanui Station.

From exhilarating ziplines to the tranquil shores and the enchanting cities along the Danube, these offers will help with planning your next holiday.

Feel the rush at EcoZip Adventure

Experience a spectacular zipline adventure through Kaikōura’s native forest. Award-winning EcoZip Adventure’s 3.5-hour adventure and eco-tourism experience includes riding in a custom-built Unimog 4X4 through streams and the forest to Rakanui Station. You’ll then follow a short forest trail to where the ziplines begin. Five ziplines range from 250 metres long to 610 metres long, and all offer vast sea and mountain views. Twin lines mean you get to “side-by-side share” the zip-line adventure.

New Zealand Herald readers can use the promotional code NZH24 (case sensitive) to get a 20 per cent discount on their booking. This is available until October 31.

Contact: EcoZip Adventures, (03) 662 0999 or book online with the promotion code at ecozipadventures.co.nz

Whatever you decide to do at Yasawa, you’ll have the luxury of doing it in complete privacy. Photo / Tourism Fiji

A Fiji retreat awaits

Spend four nights at the all-inclusive five-star Yasawa Island Resort and Spa in a Beachfront Bure Suite, priced from $3455 each. Whatever you decide to do at Yasawa, you’ll have the luxury of doing it in complete privacy. There are 10 private beaches to choose from, a lagoon abundant with colourful corals beneath crystal-clear water, and the resort’s spa is Fiji’s first beachfront spa. Return flight transfers from Nadi to Yasawa Island Resort are included. Flights from New Zealand are additional. Book by March 31. Travel between November 7 and December 24.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz

Experience luxury and personalised attention as the seven-night cruise glides through Central Europe. Photo / Avalon Waterways

Luxury cruise escape

Your hosts aboard a Danube River cruiser assure you luxury and personalised attention as the seven-night cruise glides through Central Europe, stopping off in major cities and charming towns. Departing from Budapest on November 4, your accommodation is a deluxe stateroom, and your dining experiences, all gourmet cuisine. Priced from $4080 each, book by April 30. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

Australia’s largest event will transform Sydney with mesmerising light installations, 3D projections, music, art and food. Photo / Yvette Mattern

Vivid Sydney returns

Every year, Vivid Sydney just gets bigger, more impressive and draws bigger numbers of visitors to the city to enjoy the 23-night event. Switching on as night falls on May 24, Australia’s largest event will transform Sydney with mesmerising light installations, 3D projections, music, art and food, right through to June 15. Tickets went on sale on March 11. Contact: check all the events within this huge Sydney event at vividsydney.com

Experience the popular tourist town of Picton, some of Marlborough’s ubiquitous vineyards or even do a little kayaking in the Sounds. Photo / Supplied

Set sail for adventure

A four-night round-trip aboard ‘Pacific Explorer’ from Auckland will glide into the picturesque Queen Charlotte Sound, allowing passengers to disembark and experience the popular tourist town of Picton, some of Marlborough’s ubiquitous vineyards or even do a little kayaking in the Sounds, where you’ll be surrounded by lush native bush. Fares are available from $829 each, twin-share. Flights to Auckland are additional. This cruise departs on August 29, returning to Auckland on September 2.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, freephone 0800 78 0716 or visit pocruises.co.nz