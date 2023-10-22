For all those who have loved EcoZip Adventures on Waiheke Island, EcoZip Kaikōura is almost here. Photo / Supplied

Get ready for the South Island’s newest thrill. Gavin Oliver is the founder of EcoZip Adventures NZ and he wants to see you swooshing over Kaikōura.

For all those who have experienced, and loved EcoZip Adventures on Waiheke Island, I’m here to share some great news. In December, we will officially launch our second EcoZip Adventures venture, EcoZip Adventures Kaikōura.

Gavin Oliver is the founder of EcoZip Adventures NZ. Photo / Supplied

It’s been almost a decade since the initial idea struck me - the idea that the very visitors drawn to Kaikōura, those who have a penchant for marine tourism, whether it’s whale-watching, bird-spotting, or engaging in activities like mountain biking, surfing, hiking, and simply enjoying New Zealand’s unspoiled landscapes, might be the ideal audience for an environmentally conscious adventure tourism experience.

To describe our latest site at Rakanui Station as spectacular is a colossal understatement. It’s 1200 hectares of working hill farm, blessed with spectacular views in every direction. From the take-off point, visitors will be presented with a remarkable bird’s eye view of Kaikōura’s South Bay and the Seaward Kaikōura ranges.

Our five ziplines will be pretty special. Without giving the game away, they vary from 250m to 620m in length and, in total, visitors will traverse over 2.2km by zipline, set to some incredible backdrops.

The chief similarities between EcoZip Kaikōura and EcoZip Waiheke are technical. We’re again building twin ziplines, so our guests can zip side-by-side in pairs. We have, of course, continued our commitment to preserve the environment. The main differences though are scale and landscape. Our Kaikōura site is significantly larger than our Waiheke site and whereas Waiheke is centred in coastal remnant rainforest, Kaikōura is rugged hill country, though with some significant areas of native forest.

The chief similarities between EcoZip Kaikōura and EcoZip Waiheke are technical. Photo / Supplied

Kaikōura town such a special place because it retains all the vestiges of small-town New Zealand and there’s a genuine welcome and warmth to the people. Plus, there can’t be many places in Aotearoa where you can be ankle-deep in snow at 11am then eating crayfish caught within a stone’s throw, out watching majestic whales or other marine mammals, just an hour or two later.

Next time you’re visiting, aside from trying a zipline experience, make sure to get out on, or above, the water. Go whale-watching, swimming with dolphins, or head out in a kayak. The views of the coast and mountains are incredible when you leave the land. Oh, and eat seafood.

The new site for EcoZip Adventures NZ in Kaikōura, opening December 2023. Photo / Supplied

As for us, we’re probably not finished with ziplines in Kaikōura. The site is so spectacular we’re already researching other ways our guests can get out to enjoy Rakanui Station, its landscape and those incredible views.

Keep up-to-date at ecozipadventures.co.nz/kaikoura