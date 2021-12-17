NZ summer travel: Five new things to do in Kaikōura

Kaikoura offers the perfect marriage of mountains and sea. Photo / Supplied

1. Kaikōura and Molesworth High Country Cycle

Covering almost half a million acres behind the Inland Kaikōura Mountain Range, Molesworth is New Zealand's largest high-country station — yet it's one of the South Island's most remote locations. The best way to explore it? By pedal power. Starting from Christchurch, Adventure South NZ's newest week-long itinerary guides cyclists through the Waipara Valley wine region and to historic sites along the isolated Molesworth and Kaikōura Inland Roads. It includes the opportunity to go whale watching in Kaikōura, as well as a soak at the finishing line of Hanmer Springs — an appropriate and well-deserved end to the 370km journey. The all-inclusive guided journey costs $3095. adventuresouth.co.nz

2. Hapuku Kitchen, Kaikōura

MasterChef New Zealand finalist Fiona Read is behind Kaikōura's latest culinary offering, Hapuku Kitchen. (Another reason the name might sound familiar? Along with her husband Chris, she used to manage the nearby Hapuku Lodge & Tree Houses, which have been internationally acclaimed for the food and service.) Celebrating the Kaikōura landscape's natural bounty, Hapuku Kitchen offers foraging adventures. But the most sought-after experience is a cooking class with Fiona herself. The full-day workshop starts with menu planning over a cup of tea before sourcing ingredients from the property and preparing them in the kitchen. Classes start from $295. hapukukitchen.co.nz

3. Flo and Co Café, Kaikōura

The childhood dream of sisters Bex and Jax Hunt brought to life, Flo & Co Cafe has earned its rightful place as one of the best spots to stop in Kaikōura. For the hungry, there's the massive saucy buffalo burger. For your sweet tooth, there's a cabinet filled with cakes and pastries. There's a purpose-built play corner, fully stocked with toys for the wee ones. And for those of us who perhaps had a little too much fun in Kaikōura the night before, there are freshly squeezed juices to cure what ails you. The cafe is open daily from 7.30am to 3pm and can be found at 13A West End. facebook.com/floandcokaikoura

4. Daves' Diving, Kaikōura

That apostrophe placement isn't a typo; it is, in fact, Daves' Diving, run by Dave W, a dentist by trade, and Dave P, a carpenter and coastguard volunteer, and is the only scuba centre in Kaikōura. The Daves cater to all skill levels — from first-timers, to certified divers — on their two and four-hour excursions. Don't expect to see the famed whales of the Kaikōura coastline (they prefer swimming in deeper waters) but do expect to see fur seals and the occasional dusky dolphin. The Daves also offer a one-day intro to spearfishing course, where free divers will learn breathing techniques, gun handling and fish identification, and may have the opportunity to gather pāua. Dives start from $80. davesdivingkaikoura.com

The word 'awesome' may seem a bit inadequate when you experience the Kaikoura Coastal Track. Photo / Supplied

5. Mt. Fyffe Distillery

Joining the ranks of esteemed micro-distilleries popping up around the country is the Mt. Fyffe Distillery. Its Woolshed Gin and Shearwater Gin are made using botanicals sourced from the foothills of Mt. Fyffe, including elderflower, kanuka, high-country rosehip, and oceanic seaweed. Former nurse and midwife Justine Schroder spent two years developing her product before launching it in July and has already won the emerging product award in 2021's New Zealand Spirit Awards. Visits to the distillery are by appointment only. mtfyffedistillery.co.nz

- Jessica Wynne Lockhart