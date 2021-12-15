NZ summer travel: Five new things to do in Fiordland

The new Mintaro Hut on Fiordland's Milford Track. Photo / Crystal Brindle, DOC

1. Southern Lakes Helicopters' The Dusky & Doubtful Sound Escape Package, Te Anau

Experience one of the most remote and pristine corners of the country with this new two-night package from Southern Lakes Helicopters. After arriving in Te Anau and checking in to one of Radford on the Lake's premiere lakeview apartments, spend the day exploring the town on the hotel's complimentary mountain bikes. On day two, a helicopter will pick you up from your accommodation to journey deep into Fiordland National Park's Dusky and Doubtful Sounds, before landing for a gourmet picnic on Mt Pender. The package costs $1165pp and includes a complimentary bottle of wine and chocolates on arrival. southernlakeshelicopters.co.nz

2. Trips & Tramps' 3-Day Great Walks Package

We hear you: Not everyone wants to sleep in a hut, carry a heavy pack, or subsist solely on freeze-dried foods for days on end. But that shouldn't exclude you from experiencing some of New Zealand's most awe-inspiring landscapes. With the family-owned Trips & Tramps' three-day Great Walks package, you'll get to sample three different Great Walks over three days: The Kepler (accessed by helicopter), the Milford (accessed by boat) and the Routeburn. Each walk showcases a different side of Fiordland, with expert local guides providing commentary. The package costs $1175 for adults and $1020 for children, with an optional accommodation add-on at the Distinction Luxmore available. tripsandtramps.com

3. Rosco's Milford Kayaks: Emissions Free Milford, Milford Sound

Learn why Rosco is known as the "mayor of Milford" with this emissions-free excursion. You'll need to get up early to await your chariot for this adventure — the winged doors of the Tesla Model X will be open and waiting for you in Te Anau before 6am. After a guided trip to Milford Sound with Envy Experiences, stopping at key points along the way, you'll jump in a kayak for two-hour tour of Milford, including Milford and Lady Bowen Falls. Suitable for beginners aged 14 and up, the full-day tours costs $320. roscosmilfordkayaks.com

4. The Milford Track's Mintaro Hut, Milford Sound

Established in 1888 as an overland route between Lake Te Anau and Milford Sound, The Milford Track is well-trodden to say the least. Yet, some features are looking shiny and new following the heavy rainfall and slips of 2019 and 2020. The Giants Gate Bridge has been entirely rebuilt and while the Mintaro Hut wasn't damaged during flooding, it, too, has been replaced. (The former 30-year-old hut was in a rockfall zone.) This is where trampers typically spend their second night and it's been entirely reimagined 2km further down the track. Sustainably built, it's predicted to last for the next 50 years. As you approach, keep an eye out for the carved pouwhenua, which tells the Ngāi Tahu creation story most relevant to the place. doc.govt.nz

5. Punanga Manu o Te Anau Bird Sanctuary, Te Anau

As far as new tourism products go, some simply can't be predicted — and some are for a limited time only. Case in point is the new arrivals at the Punanga Manu o Te Anau Bird Sanctuary. Right now, visitors have the chance to see two takahē chicks, alongside two kōwhiowhio (as blue ducks are called on the South Island) chicks. Although the sanctuary is free to enter, your best bet to see the baby birds is during their daily feeding time at 10.30am. Tickets for the tour can be purchased from the Fiordland National Parks Visitors' Centre and are $10 for adults, free for kids under 18. doc.govt.nz/teanaubirdsanctuary

- Jessica Wynne Lockhart