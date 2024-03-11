A Superior King Room at The Muse Christchurch Art Hotel.

Location, location, location. The Muse Christchurch Art Hotel is a must for car-free visitors to the city, writes Anna Sarjeant

Location: A quick walk to everything you want to see and do in central Christchurch

Style: Budget styling delivered with a good dose of panache

Perfect for: Exploring the best of Christchurch in a short time

Price: $249p/n for a Superior King Room

First impressions: I arrived at 3pm, which is potentially an odd time for a hotel; an hour after the initial check-in rush and way before city sightseers return to freshen up. Still, the reception, save for the man behind the computer, was empty. And mostly silent, which tittered on the side of awkward. The foyer is bright and fresh, with lovely accents of dusty pink. The lobby is striking, with a textured pink reception desk that illuminates the space. To the right, a small sitting area and to the left, what I can only guess is the breakfast area. Right now, it’s deserted and I would like to sprinkle a couple of guests and some Aperol Spritz across the scene.

This hotel feels like it’s had a former life. A tasteful makeover has clearly been done, with striking street-art-style murals decking the corridors and painted by NZ artists, but tired elevators and scuffed skirting boards sneak out between licks of new paint.

Rooms: I stay in a Superior King Room that is plenty big enough for one night and has huge windows overlooking the city. The bed is large and I enjoy one of the best night’s sleep I’ve had this year. There’s also a big flatscreen TV and a desk area with more cool artwork and a colour palette of bronze, teal and gold. There are plenty of handsome details such as an elaborate headboard and a retro orange chair, but I’m still consumed by a sense of disaccord between aesthetics and function. In the end, I have to Google it. Indeed, The Muse was formerly the Canterbury Building Society, built in 1961. This explains why the hotel doesn’t immediately feel like a hotel - it’s an office block that’s had a glow-up. Extra points for an espresso machine, full-length mirror and dressing gowns, which are all upping the hotel game.

Bathroom: I cannot fault the bathroom. It’s big, modern and well-facilitated with a large sink and spacious, rainforest shower. The refit in here speaks nothing of a building society past.

Food and drink: If you’ve got a strong set of body poles and you’d like to explore the city on foot, this hotel is on the doorstep to almost everything, including myriad dining venues. I moseyed down to the SALT District for a coffee and it took all of five minutes. You can also reach the city’s iconic New Regent Steet and trundling tram within five minutes and the Fresh Choice supermarket is 200m away.

For added convenience, the hotel is home to Seven restaurant and one of Christchurch’s only rooftop bars, the Pink Lady Rooftop, with stellar views across the city. I went up (solo) for a few drinks and a bowl of truffle chips in front of a lovely sunset, before punters spying to see if I’d been stood up hastened my departure. It is a very good spot for a date.

Time constraints meant I was unable to have breakfast at the hotel but as I dashed past reception the following day, I spotted a nice array of continental options in the room off the lobby.

Facilities: There’s complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi in every room and parking is available should you need it. Guests can access a gym although I didn’t see or use it myself. The biggest perk is the rooftop bar, where the staff are both attentive and friendly.

In the neighbourhood: Everything is within easy reach. If you’re happy to explore the city on foot, the main shopping areas, Cathedral Square and Riverside Market are all within easy reach and there’s really no need for a car. The Botanic Gardens and Hagley Park are a 20-25 minute walk away but you can split it up with stops at the Bridge of Remembrance and Fudge Cottage, or a ride on the tram.

Family friendly: There are no babysitting facilities but the hotel would make an excellent base for families visiting the city. It’s on the same street as the famed Magaret Mahy Family Playground and the fantastic Tūranga library (complete with a huge Lego area) is a 5-minute walk away.

Accessibility: The Standard Accessible Room is a brand-new twin bedroom. It’s larger and wider (25sq m in total) than other rooms and features a deluxe accessible rain shower.

Sustainability: Refillable bottles in the bathroom.

Contact: themusehotel.co.nz