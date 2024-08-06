Advertisement
Travel / News

Italy: Massive eruption of Mount Etna in Sicily leads to airport mayhem

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Mount Etna's latest eruption spewed kilometre-high fountains of lava from the Voragine crater as the wind blew east-northeast spreading ash emissions on the villages on the north-eastern slope. Photo / Getty Images

  • Mount Etna has erupted for the fifth time in two months.
  • The volcano is one of the world’s most active.
  • Flights in and out of Sicily have been disrupted, with many forced to cancel.

Mount Etna has erupted again, causing airport mayhem in Sicily, Italy as flights were put on hold, diverted, reduced or cancelled.

On Sunday, massive plumes of ash and hot lava spewed out of one of the world’s most active volcanoes, greying out Sicily’s skies as it erupted for the fifth time since June 5.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported Etna had a “lava fountain” and an ash cloud so large it went 10km above sea level.

Two weeks before the eruption, INGV reported increased seismic activity including explosions and lava overflows, prompting the island’s Catania-Fontanarossa Airport to temporarily halt flights.

It again suspended flights following Sunday’s eruption.

With volcanic ash now settling, Catania–Fontanarossa Airport has announced that “restrictions have been lifted”.

“However, possible delays may occur. Passengers are... asked to contact the airlines directly,” it said on an X post.


This comes ahead of a public holiday in Italy, the Assumption of Mary, and a busy time in general for domestic and international summer travel.

The airport, which is Sicily’s largest and busiest, sees millions of people travelling through it each year.

Aside from the recent volcanic activity, Etna also erupted and created travel chaos around this time last year.

Airport authorities Aeroporto di Catania were blasted by locals and tourism businesses for their response with hoteliers claiming they had lost around 40,000 nights of accommodation through disruption that summer.

