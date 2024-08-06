- Mount Etna has erupted for the fifth time in two months.
- The volcano is one of the world’s most active.
- Flights in and out of Sicily have been disrupted, with many forced to cancel.
Mount Etna has erupted again, causing airport mayhem in Sicily, Italy as flights were put on hold, diverted, reduced or cancelled.
On Sunday, massive plumes of ash and hot lava spewed out of one of the world’s most active volcanoes, greying out Sicily’s skies as it erupted for the fifth time since June 5.
Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported Etna had a “lava fountain” and an ash cloud so large it went 10km above sea level.