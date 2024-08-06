Two weeks before the eruption, INGV reported increased seismic activity including explosions and lava overflows, prompting the island’s Catania-Fontanarossa Airport to temporarily halt flights.

The images of Mount Etna's eruption today, July 4th, 2024, are incredible.



It again suspended flights following Sunday’s eruption.

With volcanic ash now settling, Catania–Fontanarossa Airport has announced that “restrictions have been lifted”.

“However, possible delays may occur. Passengers are... asked to contact the airlines directly,” it said on an X post.





This comes ahead of a public holiday in Italy, the Assumption of Mary, and a busy time in general for domestic and international summer travel.

Seen yesterday between 02:40 - 10:30 UTC, the large plume casts a huge shadow on the ground, and has caused more flight disruption in #Sicily in what has been an active month for the volcano 🌋 pic.twitter.com/ZsJBTFX1C8 — EUMETSAT (@eumetsat) August 5, 2024

The airport, which is Sicily’s largest and busiest, sees millions of people travelling through it each year.

Aside from the recent volcanic activity, Etna also erupted and created travel chaos around this time last year.

Airport authorities Aeroporto di Catania were blasted by locals and tourism businesses for their response with hoteliers claiming they had lost around 40,000 nights of accommodation through disruption that summer.