A must-do once checked into your hotel or accommodation, these tips will help travellers avoid bed bugs.
A Southwest Airlines employee has taken to TikTok to reveal her tips on how to check your hotel room for signs of a bed bug infestation, with one particular hack going viral for its simplicity and effectiveness.
Hannah Hudson Kimmel is a flight attendant from Chicago who also works as a registered nurse. With over 50,000 followers on TikTok and 47,000 on Instagram, she posts videos that cover her travel experiences, nursing, lifestyle, and more.
On TikTok, Kimmel explained that travelling to different cities and countries for her job requires her to take extra precautions, and said checking her hotel bed for the little critters is the “first thing she does” when arriving somewhere.
In the now-viral video, Kimmel said the first step is to pull the sheets up from the bed and check the corners for the bugs, which can grow up to 4.5mm in size.