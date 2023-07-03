OnlyFans star Anna Paul made a shocking discovery in her Amsterdam bed and breakfast. Photo / TikTok, Anna Paul

An Australian OnlyFans star claims to have made an unpleasant discovery in her bed that made her skin crawl.

Content creator Anna Paul was enjoying a trip around Europe with her mother who complained of a strange sensation, crawling along her neck and through the bedding.

Recently checked into their bedsit on a trip to Amsterdam, the model took to TikTok to document their discovery. What she found in the sheets shocked and disgusted them.

The influencer said she thought “she was tripping”.

“When my mama lay down in bed last night, little bugs started crawling up her neck, they were crawling up her legs,” said the 24-year-old influencer from Queensland.

Paul went on to share a clip of the tiny, brown insects recorded on her mother’s phone as they crawled over the white sheets.

“Hopefully we get a refund.”

Taking to social media she asked followers what she can do to get rid of the little blighters.

She stripped the bed but wasn’t sure they were gone, she said in the clip that has gained over 3 million views.

Worried that they might have got into their luggage, which was open next to the bed, she despaired she may never get rid of the stowaways.

“There’s so many of them,” she said.

The BnB host, however, was nowhere to be seen. In the caption she claims to have been “ghosted”.

What to do about bed bugs in your hotel room

Bed bugs are able to hide in tiny crevices and fabric in luggage, clothing and linen. Arriving (and spreading) in the clothing of travellers, they are the number 1 enemy of hotels for their ability to cause an infestation, apparently out of nowhere.

The tiny, brown wingless insects normally only come out at night to feed and leave painful red bites on victims, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Bed bug bites usually clear up without treatment in a week or two” and “aren’t known to spread disease, but they can cause an allergic reaction or a severe skin reaction in some people.”

Bed bugs were reported by multiple passengers on Air India flights out of Newark, New Jersey. Photo / 123RF

Professional extermination is recommended.

Travellers who suspect they have stayed in a room with bed bugs are advised to wash their clothes and luggage in hot water and, where possible, to tumble dry clothes on the hottest setting.

Those who suspect bed bugs have gotten into their clothes or linen are urged to wash all of their potentially infected items in hot water and to dry on the hottest setting to kill the bugs.

“You should have left,” one comment advised Paul. “If the bed has bed bugs then the couch does too and your things probably have them now as well.”

“If you don’t want to throw your clothes away wash and dry with high heat and steam everything,” wrote another.

Another comment claimed it took a year to be sure they had rid their belongings of the bugs.