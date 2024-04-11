Don't forget to check your room for tiny, invasive and itchy roommates. Photo / Getty Images

Don’t let the bed bugs bite – or worse – become an unwanted souvenir.

The last thing you want to deal with after a day at the beach or a full day of city exploration is a bedbug infestation. These pesky critters can easily turn your dream holiday into a nightmare, and worse, they can come home with you and infest your own bed, too.

After last year’s nightmare infestation in Paris, it pays to know what warning signs you should be looking for.

Nick Shacklock, a homeware professional from the UK, shared with the Express newspaper what guests should do as soon as they check into a new hotel.

Take note of his helpful suggestions and make sure you can identify and get rid of potential bed bugs at your accommodation

Watch out for bed bugs when travelling. Photo / File

First inspection

The main thing to look for in finding bed bugs is blood.

Nic said: “Bed bugs are easily squashed and when this happens, they tend to leave a lot of blood.”

Don’t shrug off any stains, especially red patches, since it is highly likely that the red stains in your sheets are squashed bed bugs and there may be more lurking around.

Additionally, inspect the room’s walls and furniture for any weird and alarming dark and white spots since they tend to crawl under whatever surface is available.

Musty odour

A smelly room should be a major red flag on its own, but a musty, lingering aroma is a big indication that your room is infested with bed bugs.

Bed bugs omit a musty scent from their scent glands. Double-check if the bottom of the bed and the mattress smell funky, and if it is, you better have a backup accommodation option in place.

Eggs

Eggs are another indicator of a bed bug infestation. These eggs are tiny, about 1mm wide, and have a pale yellow appearance. Spotting them on furniture or bedding is a sure sign that you’re dealing with bedbugs.

Eggs and red stains are indicators of a bed bug infestation. Photo / 123rf

Morning itches and red lumps

The biggest and worst sign of a bug infestation is its manifestation on your body.

If you wake up with red, itchy lumps around your body, it’s likely the critters have bitten you in the night. Don’t shrug off any itchiness, as bite marks might not show up straightaway.

Of course, there can be multiple reasons for skin irritation, but what makes bed bug bits distinct is how the bite patterns are usually grouped in a line, whereas other bugs such as mosquitoes and fleas don’t bite in this formation.

While most places you check into will be perfectly clean and free from bed bugs, it always pays to be vigilant. These critters love a holiday too, and may just spend their next getaway in your bed at home.



