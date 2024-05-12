Take note of what you can and cannot take home from your hotel. Photo / 123rf

Take note of what you can and cannot take home from your hotel. Photo / 123rf

Don’t unintentionally steal from hotels - it could get you into a world of trouble.

We all love a good freebie, and travel-sized luxury toiletries and comfy slippers are almost too good to leave when you stay overnight in a hotel.

But where should travellers draw the line?

From complimentary toothpaste to the in-room espresso cups, avoid an awkward phone call from hotel security by taking note of these do’s and don’ts of hotel freebies, as explained to the Daily Mail by luxury hotel manager, Simon Steele.

What can and can't you take from a hotel bedroom? Photo / 123rf

Steele is the General Manager at UK luxury Lake District hotel, Armathwaite Hall. He recently set the record straight on what’s up for grabs.

First things first: the hotel items you should be taking home

People sometimes feel shy or guilty about pocketing the cute, travel-sized shampoo, conditioner, or body lotion, but Steele assures guests that they can (and should) take home the luxury toiletries.

“Mini disposable toiletries are of course okay to take from your luxury hotels. In fact, we encourage you to try them out or take them home and enjoy them – quality hotels usually offer quality products.” Steele explains.

Luxury hotel manager urges guests to take home luxury travel-sized toiletries. Photo / 123rf

To further convince you, Lorela Movileanu, Spa Manager at Armathwaite Hall, gives a little insider tip on the toiletries used at luxury hotels.

She says: ‘We offer Temple Spa miniatures in our hotel rooms. It is a little touch of luxury and lets our guests know that they are only experiencing the best.”

Although more and more hotels are ditching miniatures in favour of eco-friendly refillable bottles, they’re a good option to take, use, and refill yourself for future travels.

Another thing you can take home is the comfy hotel slippers.

Yes, we know it’s just slippers, but Steele shares the luxury behind it, “Our slippers mould perfectly to your foot for that unrivalled comfort, so we do not reuse them.”

Taking them home will be a treat. They’re also perfect if you’re expecting house guests and you’d like to give them the full five-star experience by providing inside slippers.

Take home the soft indoor slippers from your hotel rooms. Photo / 123rf

Items you can’t take from a hotel room

These are the things that you should not bring home (unless you directly paid for them at the hotel).

This should be a no-brainer, but don’t treat the hotel’s electric amenities as souvenirs.

Sure, the more expensive the hotel, the more luxurious the amenities - but as much as you love the fancy kettles, hairdryers, coffee-makers, and other electricals in your hotel room, you need to leave all of them behind for the next guest to use.

Yes, this includes the coffee machine’s espresso cups.

Steele says: “We know that in-room amenities are essential for our guests. But these must stay in our rooms so all our guests can enjoy these extra-special touches.”

As a side note: don’t take home lightbulbs and remote controls, as these are not as easily replaceable as you might think.

Don't take hotel robes and towels on your way home. Photo / 123rf

Lastly, let’s end the debate surrounding towels, robes and sheets. They are all - unfortunately - not up for grabs, and if you think the hotel won’t know you’ve swiped one, they will.

Somewhat surprisingly, guests sometimes need reminding they can’t take the mattress home.

The good news is, you can absolutely grab a fluffy dressing robe for yourself because the luxurious, soft hotel-style dressing gowns are easily purchaseable from most big hotel chains.

Finally, Steele says the strangest thing that a guest has tried to take home from Armathwaite Hall is Winston, the hotel’s trusty bulldog ornament which diligently guards the reception area.

It was one of the few times that a guest tried to take items from outside the room, but don’t worry, Winston was retrieved and is back home, sitting safely at the front desk.