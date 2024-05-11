A passenger has climbed into the overhead bin for a nap on a US flight. Photo / Getty Images

Passengers will do anything to get a decent sleep on a flight — but this seems extreme and dangerous.

A passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight in the United States has taken “sleeping on cloud nine” too literally, and is going viral for climbing into the overhead cabin for a snooze.

The unusual incident was captured on video and shared on TikTok, showing the unidentified traveller comfortably stretched out in the overhead locker, appearing as though she’s settled in for a long nap.

The video was captioned, “Southwest is wildin’,” which perfectly captures the surreal moment as fellow passengers and crew members look on in disbelief.

The video has garnered a staggering 5.1 million views, leaving viewers both amused and bewildered - and the comments section filled with confused, curious, and amused netizens.

Flyer found cosy up at the overhead cabin of a Southwest Airlines flight.

“I need more information,” commented one user.

Another pondered, “How did she get up there?? AND she’s just chillin’ out, maxin’, relaxin’ all cool.”

Adding to the humour, a commenter joked about Southwest Airlines’ unique seating policy, saying, “Southwest does allow you to choose your own seat,” highlighting the airline’s first-come, first-serve approach.

As bizarre as it is, this is not the first time flyers have treated the small cabins as a bijou hotel at 30,000 feet.

Last year, a man who partied a little bit too hard in Ibiza found himself in the Ryan Air overhead compartment.

To sum up the crazy encounter, a passenger who witnessed the scene shared in the comments section of a viral video, “40 dudes at the back of the plane were having a TIME … they pushed their mate in there as the plane landed.”

The passenger was caught on camera waking up in the overhead bin, giggling and seemingly amused as he unfolded himself from the cramped space.

In 2019, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant also made headlines for sequestering herself in the bin on a plane at Nashville International Airport, Tennessee.

The reasons behind these peculiar choices of resting places remain a mystery.